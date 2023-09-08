The Purdue University-Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department has since the 1970s been documenting and investigating incidents involving grain-storage and handling facilities at both commercial and on-farm locations. With support from a U.S. Department of Labor Susan Harwood Training Grant, the effort was expanded in 2013 to document additional types of incidents. The expanded data collection included incidents involving grain-transport vehicles – trucks, wagons, railcars – as well as injuries occurring inside of confined spaces due to exposure to powered mechanical components such as augers; falls from or into confined spaces; and other types of agricultural confined spaces including both tower and horizontal bunk forage-storage silos, liquid storage tanks, livestock-waste storage facilities and transport vehicles. In addition now included in the database are explosions caused by grain, other agricultural dusts or combustible gases. By definition, an explosion requires containment – involving some type of confined space – along with fuel, heat and oxygen to occur. Data has been coded using a standardized coding process and stored in the Purdue Agricultural Confined Space Incident Database.
As of the end of 2022, the database contained information on 2,323 U.S. cases, documented between 1962 and 2022, that resulted in an injury, fatality or required emergency extrication by first responders. Of those cases, 1,355 – 59 percent – were fatal. Grain-storage and handling facilities and per or grain-transport vehicles were involved in 72 percent of the total cases.
This report summarizes cases documented in 2022 and provides an updated historical perspective, including trends. Specific attention is given to incidents involving grain storage and handling facilities – which accounted for most cases – and manure-storage and -handling operations, the second-largest category of incidents. Furthermore the report provides a brief overview of the fires and explosions that have occurred at grain-storage and -handling facilities, evaluates the adequacy of safety training for workers and emergency first responders, and highlights the growing size of financial fines and settlements resulting from civil litigation associated with those occurrences.
The reasons for annually releasing these summaries are decreasing the frequency and severity of such incidents by keeping stakeholders focused on the issue, aiding in the design of more-effective prevention and injury-reduction methods based on evidence, and giving direction to policymakers and engineering organizations in developing improved safety and health regulations and standards for worker protection.
There were a total of 83 cases documented in 2022 that fit the selection criteria
• 42 grain entrapments
• 4 falls into or from grain-storage structures
• 7 asphyxiations due to deficient oxygen levels or toxic environments
• 7 equipment entanglements – such as those involving in-floor and sweep augers – that occurred while working inside agricultural confined spaces
• 18 cases involving grain-handling facility fires or explosions
The 83 cases represented a 40.7 percent increase from the number of cases documented in 2021, when 59 were recorded. The increase is largely due to the 15 non-fatal injuries that occurred during a single grain-facility explosion in Iowa. The number of 2022 cases was more than both the five-year average – 66.8 cases per year – and the 10-year average – 63.6 cases per year. Despite significant resources being devoted to addressing the issue, the number of reported cases continues to be a cause for concern. However, as previously mentioned, factors that have contributed to the increase in the yearly frequency are enhanced documentation of incidents due to more-extensive surveillance initiatives, increased availability of case details via the internet, and the inclusion of a wider range of types of confined space-related incidents – including those related to the storage of livestock waste, and caused by fires and explosions.
During 2022 there were more non-fatal cases documented than fatal. In 2022 the number of fatal cases – 24 – was well less than the five- and 10-year averages of 29 and 27.9 cases per year respectively. The 59 non-fatal cases documented is substantially more than the five-year average of 37.8. Through the long-term, however, there have been considerably more documented fatal cases than non-fatal cases, further suggesting earlier under-reporting of non-fatal incidents. Another possible factor contributing to the increasing proportion of non-fatal injuries is the increased level of training taking place for emergency first responders on more-effective rescue strategies. It appears, however, that the overall frequency of these incidents, even though it has leveled off during the past six years, is reflecting little significant improvement from current prevention efforts.
During 2022 incidents were documented in 22 states. Figure 3 illustrates both the geographic distribution of all documented cases in the database and those documented in 2022.
The states with the most documented confined-space cases of all types in 2022, including fatal and non-fatal, were
• Iowa – 24,
• Indiana – 6,
• Minnesota – 6 and
• Ohio – 6.
The four states with the largest number of cases, historically, have been
• Iowa – 288,
• Indiana – 238,
• Minnesota – 225 and
• Illinois – 218.
It’s estimated that the current surveillance effort could potentially underreport cases by as much as 30 percent, mainly due to inadequate reporting mechanisms. And it’s believed that Indiana’s ranking in the number of total cases is the result of more-proactive surveillance measures implemented for all confined-spaces-related cases during the past four decades.
A specific age was known for 32 of the 83 victims in 2022, with the oldest victim being 75 and the youngest 4 years old. Seven cases – of those with known ages – involved children or youth under the age of 21, as shown in Figure 4. Those older than 60 accounted for seven – 22 percent – of the cases where age was known, reflecting the increasing average age of farmers – 57.5 years old – in the United States. As shown in Figure 4, most cases were documented – 51 – without the specific age of the victim. Based upon a review of the case reports, it was concluded that in almost all cases the victims, in which an age could not be ascertained, were adults. This determination was due to the lack of identifiers such as “child” or “youth.” There was one female case documented in 2022, which took place inside a cotton module builder.
During 2022, in 81 of the 83 cases the exemption status of the facility with respect to Occupational Safety and Health regulations was known. Forty cases – 49.4 percent – occurred on farms or other locations currently exempt from regulatory enforcement under the OSHA Grain Handling Facilities Standards – 29 CFR 1910.272 – or Confined Space Standards – 29 CFR 1910.146 – while 41 – 50.6 percent – took place at non-exempt commercial-grain facilities. Based on historical data, it’s believed that most of the cases where OSHA status could not be determined have been OSHA exempt.
Visit www.agconfinedspaces.org and www.grainsafety.org and www.agsafety4youth.info and apps.npr.org/buried-in-grain or contact field@purdue.edu or 765-494-1191 for more information.
To be continued ...
Researchers are Yuan-Hsin Cheng, ag safety and health researcher; Mahmoud Nour, post-doctoral researcher; Bill Field, professor; Kingsly Ambrose, associate professor; Edward Sheldon, research associate; all with the Purdue University-Agricultural Safety and Health Program in West Lafayette, Indiana. Visit engineering.purdue.edu/ABE/extension/AgSafetyHealth for more information.