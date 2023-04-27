This is the last of a two-part article about how technological advances in the dairy industry are improving both farm productivity and environmental stewardship.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Many productivity-enhancing innovations in the dairy industry also benefit the environment.
“There are technologies intentionally designed to present the farm a more sustainable solution,” said Matt Daley, North American president of GEA Farm Technologies.
Precision-agriculture technologies such as auto guidance, section control and variable rate are helping to ensure that each acre is managed as efficiently as possible. The same can be said of water, with technologies such as soil-moisture sensors, weather monitors and precision-irrigation equipment.
Manure management is another example. Robotic manure collectors, manure-processing systems and methane digesters are among the innovations helping dairy farms reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions, as well as convert waste into fertilizer and renewable energy.
GEA Farm Technologies is introducing an innovation designed to help farms reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers while eliminating methane emissions from manure storage.
“The new container-based solution uses air and electricity to turn manure into a more effective fertilizer,” he said. “Plasma technology prevents ammonia from being released into the atmosphere, thereby improving air quality while making valuable nitrogen more available to the plant.”
Fabian Bernal, head of sustainability at DeLaval, said there’s more the dairy industry can achieve.
“Are we taking advantage of the technologies on as broad a scale as we’d like? Maybe not,” he said. “We need to help farmers, and continue generating more interest in the technologies.”
Coupled with other innovative technologies and farm-management practices, the following could be achieved by 2030.
• Milk yield increased another 11 percent
• Feed use reduced another 19 percent
• Land use reduced another 9 percent
People are also reading…
• GHG emissions reduced another 19 percent
• Water use reduced another 4 percent
There must be continued adoption of the innovations that have led to this point. North American dairy farmers don’t have the same level of skepticism they did years ago when many new technologies were first introduced.
Chad Huyer, president of Lely North America, said, “We’ve moved past the question of whether these types of technologies can have a positive impact on a dairy farm. It’s no longer a matter of if, but when.”
It’s important to recognize the farmer’s business considerations for investing in new technologies.
“Farmers want to see a financial return, as well as returns on animal welfare and sustainability,” he said.
Farmers also need financial resources to help make investments.
Bernal said, “Farmers need to be able to grow through diversification, or make the necessary capital investments that enable growth.”
The North American dairy industry can benefit from government policies that reward innovation.
“If policies allow us to move a bit faster, especially in terms of validation and application of new technologies, I believe that will help farmers very much,” he said.
Government regulation also has an influence. Huyser said he’s optimistic that the North American dairy industry’s proactive approach to sustainability will continue to be a driving force.
“We need to continue seeing a regulatory environment that encourages the use of technologies to enable better decision-making,” he said. “What we don’t need are more rules and regulations trying to steer us in a certain direction. We need support, and we need to be collaborative.”
The dairy industry also needs to see more emphasis on infrastructure, Bernal said. One part is basic infrastructure that enables more efficient transport of goods. But more importantly dairy farmers need access to the internet connectivity required to power today’s data-driven technologies.
Once farmers can count on connectivity, the dairy industry can count on more widespread technology adoption. And once the industry sees more widespread adoption, it can begin unlocking the true potential of data and knowledge, and a more productive and sustainable approach to dairy farming, Bernal said.
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Milk Producers Federation and Dairy Farmers of America issued the Environmental Benefits of Modern Dairy, Hay, and Forage Production Technologies study. Visit aem.org and nmpf.org and dfamilk.com for more information.