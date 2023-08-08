The National Pork Board in 1987 launched its well-known ad slogan, “Pork: The Other White Meat,” in an attempt to align its products closer to chicken and turkey amid the reduced-fat craze of the era. The campaign appeared to work initially, boosting per capita pork consumption from 49 pounds in 1987 to 52 pounds in both 1988 and 1989. Unfortunately U.S. pork consumption since then has remained essentially flat, averaging 50 pounds during the past decade. In the meantime chicken consumption almost doubled from 57 pounds in 1987 to 102 pounds in 2022.
Despite a recent seasonal boost, the outlook for pork leaves much to be desired. This year pork producers and consumers alike are facing more than their usual share of adversity.
• Operating costs have skyrocketed. Everything from feed to construction to labor are all longer-term hurdles with no end in sight. While increasing operating costs have hit all animal-protein producers, additional factors are compounding pork-producer challenges.
• Retail pork prices have remained persistently inflated through the first half of the year, despite the wholesale-cutout value being 35 percent less than this past summer’s prices. And while chicken’s incredible growth rate has also cut into beef’s volume share on the dinner plate, the price of beef continues to escalate. The wholesale-cutout price spread between beef and pork climbed to $2.30 per pound ahead of July 4 promotions, which was record-large for the period.
• Export demand has tumbled since 2020 when U.S. pork exports peaked at 7.28 billion pounds. In 2022, volume was 13 percent less and unit price remains stagnant at $1.24 per pound. Although Mexico has stepped in as a bigger destination for U.S. pork as of late, the global macroeconomic outlook continues to deteriorate – most notably in China, the world’s largest pork importer.
But all may not be lost. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Hogs and Pigs report suggested the total hog inventory is about even with where it was a year earlier and supply stabilization could be a good thing. If retail prices begin to return to a normal level it should help demand recover in the long term. And the popularity of backyard barbecuing has encouraged disappearance of some cuts of pork like loins that have historically struggled. Other overlooked categories like pizza toppings are helping disappearance in an otherwise difficult situation.
Feed costs, a major component of hog production, have been greater in recent years – which would be fine if hog prices matched those increased costs. Unfortunately even with the increase in hog values in summer 2023, the hog-to-corn price ratio – the number of bushels of corn equal to the hundredweight price of live hogs – remains historically depressed.
Year-over-year during 2022, feed costs alone increased 19 percent. But hog values only increased 14 percent and came under pressure during the first six months of 2023. During the long run, the disparity between hog prices and feed costs is even larger. During the 12 months ended June 2023, live-basis negotiated purchases of barrows and gilts averaged $67 per hundredweight, an increase of 45 percent from the average of 2016-2020. Comparatively, corn and soybean prices increased 78 percent.
An outlook for increased corn and soybean prices would diminish hog-producer appetite to expand barn capacity even if conditions otherwise were ideal. But other costs have also been increasing. For producers who are contemplating whether to replace aging swing housing or add new infrastructure, capital costs are front of mind. These non-feed costs have increased exponentially in recent years.
Operating interest, variable costs and fixed costs increased 17.5 percent year over year during 2022, which is stifling capital investment and expansion as well. A recent study by the National Hog Farmer magazine and Compeer Financial found that the per-head construction and interest expense for building a new wean-to-finish facility has increased by more than 50 percent in the past two years.
In addition to increased fixed capital costs, weekly median wages for farm workers hit a record of $915 in April, an increase of 24 percent from the year earlier. But it’s worth noting that the rapid increase in fertilizer prices from 2021 to 2022 was a positive for hog production. Still, with the mean-reversion in fertilizer markets, gains in manure by-product values have declined.
The latest USDA Hogs and Pigs report confirmed what most anticipated – hog production is stagnating. At 72.4 million head, the June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs was about flat year over year, and had decreased 0.6 percent from the previous month. The breeding herd was decreased, declining 1 percent year over year.
After increasing at an average rate of more than 2 percent from 2015 to 2020, U.S. pork production then peaked at more than 28 billion pounds annually. In the time since, increasing cost structure along with tepid domestic and international demand have flattened pork production.
Per Iowa State University calculations, since 2018 the estimated returns for a farrow-to-finish operation have been $7.30 per head. That’s a 66 percent decrease from the 2013-2017 period when the average return was $21.38 per head. Consequently, the pork industry has stopped growing.
People are also reading…
Outside of bacon, pizza toppings and breakfast-type items, pork is usually consumed at home. That’s why during the COVID-pandemic lockdown in 2020-21, when food options were either take-out or at
-home cooking, pork thrived. But as food service has reopened in full in 2022-23, moving key pork items takes more effort. And real spending growth at the grocery store has decreased substantially but has not grabbed attention because inflation is showing phenomenal growth. That’s been great for the grocery store but not good for the farmer who sells by the unit.
Thus the cumulative effect of increased input costs is bumping against a shrinking share of pork valuation. From 2011 to 2018 the producer share of retail pork price was 16 percent. And during the pandemic, as a result of increased interest in pork trimmings and other items, that share soared to as much as 18 percent. But more recently that share has declined to less than 12 percent.
For years, red-meat prices generally trended with food-price inflation in the Consumer Price Index. Then consumer behavior made a massive shift toward purchasing food at retail during the pandemic lockdowns; red-meat prices increased significantly in 2020. But it looks now as if the rest of the food dollar may be matching that.
The swift increase in red-meat prices at retail during 2021 and 2022 was fairly equally weighted between pork and beef. But while fresh-beef retail prices turned deflationary in third-quarter 2022, pork prices were still increasing at about 6 percent year over year. The most recent retail data puts consumer-level pork prices at about a 5 percent discount year over year, while having increased 21 percent from pre-pandemic levels. Retail and wholesale pork prices have almost doubled during the past 20 years while hog prices largely remained suspended at about their 2000 levels, at least through 2020. And while hog values appreciated from 2021 to 2022, they have probably peaked and collapsed. We don’t expect consumers will see much relief this year despite softer hog and pork values.
About two-thirds of domestic pork ends as processed bacon, sausage or hams. One-third ends in retail meat space. Domestic demand for items like bacon and sausage have performed well at retail in recent years; pizza toppings in particular were popular in 2020-2021. In other words, the trimmings complex as a whole received strong support. But demand for pork cannot rest on those items alone.
Big items like loins are struggling to gain the same attraction that boneless-skinless breast meat or ground beef enjoy. The fact that bacon is the No. 1-consumed pork item in the United States but only comprises about 16 percent of the dressed carcass is at least moderately concerning.
About 25 percent of U.S. pork goes to export markets – the most of any U.S. processed animal protein. Much of the success of U.S. pork depends on export-market conditions. When African swine fever decimated China’s domestic-hog herd in 2018, annual U.S. pork exports to China tripled in 2019 – and then again doubled the following year. Since then China’s needs for pork have rapidly deflated as its domestic herd rebounded.
But as China is scaling back its pork imports, Mexico is increasing as its per capita pork consumption takes off. U.S. pork exports to Mexico eclipsed 2.3 billion pounds in 2022, a record for any single destination and about 37 percent of all U.S. pork exports. Mexico has long been a big destination for U.S. pork but current export volume represents a 45 percent increase from 2016 levels.
With China’s hog supplies rebounding, its reliance on foreign pork supplies declined significantly just as consumers turned to beef and chicken. That casts doubt on the U.S. growth opportunity to China – consumer of almost one-third of the world’s pork. Despite a 60 percent decrease in pork imports from 2020 to 2022, China’s consumption of pork is almost back to its long-term average. Alternatively, China’s beef consumption has increased almost 70 percent from 2014 levels, and chicken has increased more than 12 percent. So while African swine fever contributed to significant short-run growth for U.S. pork exports to China, lack of long-term commitment has left producers less confident.
But not all is lost on the export front. U.S. pork exports have decreased about 17 percent from 2020 levels, but they’ve increased about 8 percent year over year – and have increased 15 percent from 2019 levels. Another major global pork producer, the European Union, saw its total swine herd decline by more than 5 percent in 2022, which the U.S. Meat Export Federation expects will encourage U.S. pork exports to top destinations.
Conclusion
Inflated cost structure, murky demand from foreign and domestic consumers, increasing hog-market volatility and new regulations on sow confinement all ultimately fall on the shoulders of hog producers who find uncertainty unsettling. And hog prices are well less than the current cost structure, contributing to expectations that the hog supply in 2023 is stagnating.
Market conditions are pressuring hog and pork supplies plus increased construction costs and interest rates are trampling hog-producer future expansion plans. The economics are critically challenging producer decisions to meaningfully add to swine-raising capacity. That’s especially true for those who are new to hog farming. With working capital sunk into hog inventory, there’s little room for expansion – at least for the rest of 2023.
But even if the cost structure warranted additional production, demand is a part of the puzzle that needs addressing. Despite reduced hog prices, retail price points are expected to remain stubbornly inflated in 2023, limiting consumption growth. And while pork could benefit from marketing its quality attributes, it seems consumers have not yet connected with the quality aspects of pork like they do graded and branded beef.
Visit www.cobank.com for more information.
Brian Earnest is lead economist for animal protein in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division. He provides market and industry research for the poultry, pork and beef sectors.
CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. It’s a member of the Farm Credit System. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.