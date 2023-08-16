For the month of June the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency reported a milk margin of $3.65 per hundredweight more than feed costs, the smallest margin since the Dairy Margin Coverage program was authorized in the 2018 farm bill. Inflated 2022 milk prices decreased precipitously through much of 2023, shrinking thousands of dairy-farm-family milk checks. A combination of increased production in the first half of the year, depressing export demand and persistently inflated operating expenses have contributed to the decrease in prices. With an impending national Federal Milk Marketing Order hearing scheduled to begin in late August and ongoing farm-bill discussions, much focus will be on the dairy industry in the coming weeks and months.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program provides a level of risk protection to dairy producers under reduced-margin conditions, which is when milk prices are reduced and-or feed costs on average are inflated. The voluntary program provides payments when the calculated national margin decreases to less than a producer’s selected coverage trigger. The margin is the difference between the average price of feedstuffs – hay, corn and soybean meal – and the national all-milk price.
June was the sixth-consecutive month with calculated margins less than the trigger cutoff of $9.50 per hundredweight, at just $3.65 per hundredweight. It marks the 31st month of margins less than the trigger level of $9.50 per hundredweight, out of the 54 total active months of the program, meaning at least some payments have been triggered for 57 percent of the program’s duration. It also marks the first time the program’s “catastrophic” $4 margin level has been breached, a premium-free level of protection. Prior to May and June of this year, Dairy Margin Coverage milk margins were the least in August 2021. In the analyzed period, Dairy Margin Coverage milk margins were at their most in May 2022, at $12.51 per hundredweight.
But the all-milk price, which represents the average gross price farmers received in the given month per hundredweight of milk sold at an average fat test, was not at its least in June. In May 2020, during the peak of COVID-19 lockdowns, all-milk prices hit $13.60 per hundredweight, their least level since Dairy Margin Coverage became active. Even at that much-less all-milk price level, margins were $5.16 per hundredweight or $1.51 per hundredweight more than they were in June 2023 – unworkable but still more.
Several factors are at play in the outcome of the June Dairy Margin Coverage margin. A significant one being feed costs, the basis of the DMC margin calculation, which have remained inflated. The June corn price of $6.49 per bushel, although less than spring 2022, remains 29 percent more than the 2019-2023 average. Similarly, June blended-premium-alfalfa costs remain 28 percent more than the 2019-2023 average at $310 per ton. Alfalfa values represent the 2021 retroactive adjustment within the feed-cost calculation using 100 percent premium alfalfa hay rather than 50 percent. Soybean-meal costs are a more-modest 9 percent more than the 2019-2023 average at $413 per ton. Combined and adjusted per-hundredweight of milk produced, the Farm Service Agency calculated the June factored average feed cost at $14.25, 24 percent more than the 2019-2023 average. Those inflated feed costs bite into any price farmers receive, diminishing profit margins. Atop continued uncertainty between Russia and Ukraine, inflated crop-input expenses and unclear harvest expectations, feedstuff prices are expected to remain more than average.
Even with inflated feed costs, total U.S. milk production in the first half of 2023 surpassed 2022 production by 747 million pounds. Milk production per cow increased 0.4 percent, or about 47 pounds during the same timeframe – a testament to the continued improvement of nutrition, genetics, and other animal-care and production practices farmers have invested in and implemented. Importantly, dairy production includes numerous other inputs and operating expenses not included in the Dairy Margin Coverage calculation, reducing take-home margins further.
In order to buffer against possible price declines, any increase in production must be offset with demand through dairy-product sales and consumption. Many U.S. dairy-product manufacturers had bet on the American consumer’s growing appetite for cheese, investing in capacity expansions and new plant construction across the nation and particularly the Midwest. Indeed, domestic consumption of cheese since January 2019 has increased 32 million pounds at an increase of about 0.33 percent each month.
Unfortunately, production from the myriad of new cheese plants across the nation combined with existing stocks and cheese imports are outpacing domestic consumption. Between January and May of 2019, monthly domestic-cheese production averaged 653 million pounds. Between January and May of this year, monthly domestic-cheese production averaged 694 million pounds – a 6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. Average monthly-ending cold-storage stocks between January and May of this year averaged 629 million pounds, 37 million pounds more than the same period in 2019. Cold storage metrics show the end-of-month volume in longer-term cooled storage throughout the United States. This excess supply depresses the cheese market, contributing to declines in milk prices received by farmers. January to May monthly cheese imports, which comprise a much-smaller portion of total supply, have increased 5 percent as compared to January-May-2019 levels, shifting from about 20 million pounds per month to more than 21 million pounds a month. Domestic purchases of foreign dairy products further burden the U.S. cheese market.
In periods of excess supply, the hope is that export markets can soak up the difference. That was the case in 2021 when exports of dairy products in the first half of the year exceeded the prior three-year average by 14 percent or 365 million pounds of dairy products. It was also the case in the first half of 2022, when dairy-product exports surpassed 2021 levels by 119 million pounds.
The first half of 2023 has been a different story. Exports have decreased 184 million pounds in terms of quantity and $482 million in terms of value. Improved production in the European Union and countries like New Zealand has made foreign products more competitively priced, sending buyers to competitor nations. Demand in places like Southeast Asia has been more depressed than expected.
U.S. exports in terms of volume for the first half of 2023 have decreased
• 6 percent in China
• 16 percent in Japan
• 32 percent in the Philippines
• 17 percent in Indonesia and
• 45 percent in South Korea.
Those countries comprise the third-, fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-biggest dairy-product export markets for the United States, respectively.
In addition, exports to our northern neighbor and second-largest market, Canada, have slumped 8 percent in terms of volume, though they have increased 7 percent in terms of value.
Mexico, our leading dairy-export market, has been a silver lining in the cloud of declining exports, with the first half of 2023 having increased 22 percent in terms of volume and 7 percent in terms of value. Without foreign consumption of excess U.S. dairy supply, the resulting price received by farmers has faced strong downward pressures – yet another factor contributing to the smallest Dairy Margin Coverage margin yet.
So what comes next? Will margins decrease even more? Signs do show a likely bottom in the recent price declines for dairy products. One of the best measures for future declines in production is the weekly dairy-cow slaughter rate. The more milking cows going to slaughter, the smaller the resulting milk production, all else held equal. Average weekly dairy-cow slaughter has increased 4 percent in the first half of 2023 as compared to the prior three-year average. Isolating the past seven weeks, the metric jumps to a slaughter rate 9 percent more than the prior three-year average. Correspondingly, the dairy herd has contracted from its 2023 March peak of 9.44 million head to about 9.4 million head in June – a decrease of 36,000 cows. That’s less than the levels during the same month in both 2022 and 2021, and signals a decrease in future milk production. August and September often yield the smallest milk-production numbers due to seasonal production characteristics.
Domestic-demand dynamics will also play a role in improving milk margins. Schools, a large market for fluid milk and dairy products, begin reopening to students in August. Fall also marks the start of the holiday season, which is associated with increased dairy-product purchases. We will see how the seasonal boost interacts with broader market trends in the coming months.
Conclusion
Risk-management programs like the Dairy Margin Coverage provide a revenue buffer for producers feeling the tight squeeze of shrunken operational margins. Persistently inflated feed prices, strong domestic supply and large product stocks will continue to pressure farmer margins from both the cost-of-production and market-price angle. Weakening export markets further depress the outlook for market improvements. The June milk margin of $3.65 per hundredweight more than feed cost erases much of the prior year gains that, at the time, brought needed optimism to the industry. With a long way to go to a margin greater than $9.50, at least some producers will continue to receive Dairy Margin Coverage payouts, though even those who do receive payments are restricted by a tier one 5-million-pound limit – about 3 million pounds less than the average U.S. dairy-farm production of 8 million pounds – compared to the average of 6 million pounds per farm in 2018. Farm-bill programs like the Dairy Margin Coverage are vital to ensuring a stable farm economy that provides food security to millions of consumers domestically and abroad.
