KUHN has since 1828 made equipment, including many machines tailored to spring field preparation that farmers can truly rely on. With almost two centuries of accrued knowledge comes a deep understanding on how to help optimize crop productivity.
“Agronomic practices have evolved tremendously over KUHN’s long history in the industry, and particularly so in recent years,” said Scott Borgwardt, KUHN marketing-communications manager. “We have always embraced those changes and worked to lead with unique solutions to help farmers meet the challenges of the day and do it in the most efficient and productive way possible.”
KUHN’s innovative equipment and expert advice can help farmers during the spring-2023 planting season.
Practice nutrient management
Nutrient management is closely watched and increasingly regulated. But as Phil Loduha, product-management specialist at KUHN, said, “(It’s) also a critical opportunity for cost savings.”
Applying the right fertilizer at the right time, at the right rate and in the right place – the 4Rs of Nutrient Stewardship – benefits both environmental conservation and farmer profits by reducing nutrient loss. Mobile and web applications allow farmers to optimize settings and configurations on key KUHN equipment to maximize performance and cost-efficiency.
Choose right manure spreader
Manure from livestock and poultry contains nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients that crops need to grow. But it’s important that manure be spread properly.
“The right spreader simplifies the task of handling your operation’s manure and allows you to take full advantage of its value as fertilizer,” said Nicholas Holmes, spreading-technology specialist at KUHN.
Depending on the type of material and desired application rates, KUHN has a wide range of side-discharge and rear-discharge manure spreaders – along with scale options for precise material placement and tracking – to help any operation optimize its nutrient value.
Select premium fertilizer spreader
KUHN fertilizer spreaders offer precise application adjustment and automated GPS control to minimize fertilizer cost and maximize yields.
The KUHN Axis® and Advance™ precision fertilizer spreaders use cutting-edge technology for the most precise rate-control and spread patterns available in a broadcast spreader. Innovative features ensure the right amount of fertilizer is applied every time, reducing environmental concerns while enhancing yield.
Find best spring-seedbed-preparation tools
Good seedbed preparation is essential for healthy crop growth. A well-prepared seedbed will retain an optimum amount of soil moisture, provide ideal seedbed temperature, control competing vegetation, improve seed-to-soil contact and allow for the proper seeding depth, germination and plant emergence.
But it’s important to have the right tools for the job. KUHN sells an array of high-quality, durable seedbed-prep tools – everything from field cultivators, power harrows and soil finishers to vertical tillage, disc harrows and packers.
Maximizing crop yield in the fall always starts with quality seedbed preparation in the spring, said Curt Davis, KUHN Krause director of marketing.
“Using the right tillage tools at the right time for your soil and cropping system, along with precise nutrient management, are critical factors for success,” Davis said. “KUHN not only has the tools, but our team has the experience to help customers find the right solution to fit their operation.”
Visit kuhn-usa.com or call a local KUHN dealer to learn more about how best to prep land for spring planting.
