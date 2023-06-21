WALWORTH, Wis. – Kikkoman Foods Inc. Foundation recently presented a $3 million gift to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The donation will support two UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences research programs. The hope is to protect the resources that initially attracted the soy-sauce manufacturer to Wisconsin – primarily water, soybeans and wheat.
The two programs are Grassland 2.0 and the Wisconsin Integrated Cropping System Trial. Each program will receive $1.5 million, said Randy Jackson, a professor in the UW-Department of Agronomy who leads both programs.
Wisconsin Integrated Cropping System Trial – The trial was established more than 30 years ago at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. There researchers manage nine cropping systems that are representative of much of Wisconsin’s agricultural landscape. The systems are replicated four times as are each phase four times; that requires a great deal of expense and time, he said. A continuous-corn trial, for example, would be replicated four times. A corn-soybean rotation would involve replicating four times the corn trial and four times the soybean trial.
The trials involve the evaluation of three cash-grain cropping systems.
• continuous corn with large levels of crop inputs and genetics
• corn-soybean rotation with minimum tillage and relatively large levels of inputs
• organic corn-soybean-winter-wheat rotation
Also involved is the evaluation of three dairy-forage systems,
• corn plus three years of alfalfa
• organic corn with two years of alfalfa, and oats planted as weed control between corn and alfalfa
• dairy-forage rotation that’s well-managed and -grazed in a pasture of cool-season forages
Also involved is the evaluation of three tall-grass-prairie treatments.
• switchgrass monoculture
• low-diversity warm-season-prairie grass
• diverse mix of prairie grasses
The prairie trials undergo four treatments.
• burning
• burning and grazing
• burning with nitrogen added
• burning with no nitrogen added
Clarissa Dietz, a doctoral student at UW-Madison, has been collecting and analyzing data; she will be publishing by the end of 2023 a report on major findings from the trial. One of the findings is that every system except the prairie grassland is losing soil carbon – from 11 inches to as much as 1 yard. Annual cropping systems don’t carry carbon deep enough into the ground, Jackson said. The deep roots of prairie systems help carry that carbon deep enough
The UW researchers also studied how the results would have changed if the carbon in the systems were evaluated in side-by-side plots versus through time. A side-by-side study would show that managed grazing appeared to have gained carbon and an alfalfa rotation would have maintained carbon instead of losing it. That would be a less rigorous way to study changes in carbon, Dietz said.
“The value of the program for understanding agroecosystem sustainability increases over time, but the ability to support it with grant funds becomes more difficult,” Jackson said. “Kikkoman support helps ensure the integrity of our 34-year-old cropping-systems experiment into the future.”
Grassland 2.0 – The program is a research, engagement and teaching project with the goal of understanding how cropping systems can be transformed to function more like original prairie. The work includes exploring how cropping systems can be configured on landscapes to improve soil and water quality, reduce flooding and enhance biodiversity.
“The support we’re receiving from Kikkoman will help us grow the project into a movement that’s focused on local-community processes of place-making, which are geared toward helping communities be more-sustainable and resilient in the face of 21st-century challenges,” Jackson said.
The gift will help support Grassland 2.0 learning hubs. There are currently three hubs in Wisconsin – in the “Cloverbelt” area in Marathon and Taylor counties, the “Ridge and Valley” area around the Kickapoo River, and the Driftless Area encompassing Iowa, Grant, Lafayette and Sauk counties. There are also hubs in Minnesota and Illinois.
Kikkoman announced the gift to the UW-Madison during a celebration held June 9 in Walworth, Wisconsin. The event marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of Kikkoman’s soy-sauce-production facility in Walworth.
Visit kikkomanusa.com and wicst.wisc.edu and grasslandag.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.