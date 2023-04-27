The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2023 AE50 award program. The award winners represent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
Robotic irrigation – The 360 Rain is a three-wheeled robotic irrigation machine. It can traverse crops with as much as 3,000 feet of hose tethered to a liquid source while applying water, nutrients and manure, according to its manufacturer, 360 Yield Center. Bands of liquid can be delivered directly to the base of a plant where the liquid can be absorbed and used. The irrigation machine was designed with a reduced flow-rate requirement and agile machine positioning to work in fringe water areas and uniquely shaped fields, according to the company. Real-time kinetic-positioning guidance and cellular communications provide control, coverage and rate instructions remotely at speeds of as much as .45 mph. More than 2 million gallons of water, nutrients and manure may be applied each week at a rate of as much as 215 gallons per minute.
Smart-spacing dripline – The “S” in the S5 pressure compensating heavywall dripline stands for “smart spacing.” Customers can specify repeating patterns of variable spacing between emitters to deliver water directly to plants and not the areas between, according to the manufacturer. For example a grower can specify 24-inch spacing between the first three emitters followed by a 48-inch space – then repeat. In that example one emitter is placed 24 inches before and after a tree trunk, and one emitter at the base of the tree followed by a 48-inch gap to the next emitter. S5 Dripline features Rain Bird’s Agricultural GritX self-flushing emitter. It’s designed to delivers precise and accurate flow rates.
People are also reading…
Sensor monitor – The IRROcloud IC-10 sensor monitor is a cellular device that automatically transmits field-sensor readings to the cloud for viewing on a web-enabled device. Reduced-power cellular long-term evolution machine or narrowband internet of things direct-to-cloud connectivity enables longer battery life on four standard C alkaline batteries, according to Irrometer Company. The device may be installed anywhere with no height or solar-panel requirements. The monitor’s dashboard provides real-time and historical data for irrigation scheduling. It includes device-status indicators, location maps and a sensor-reading gauge panel with adjustable thresholds. The graph and reporting suite supports analysis of soil moisture, air and soil temperature, rainfall, irrigation events and text-message alerts for frost monitoring. Data can be delivered through an application-programming interface to be displayed on other companies’ web-enabled platforms.
Stock-tank monitor – The Guardian water-monitoring device was developed by RealmFive and jointly commercialized by RealmFive and Behlen Country. The device monitors remote stock-water tanks. The cloud-connected device and an integrated cloud-based software platform have been designed for visualizations and alerting. The hardware portion of the Guardian uses an integrated solar panel for long uninterrupted operation, on-board ranging sensors and data storage, and wireless connection to the cloud. Guardian was designed to be placed into a water tank. It can be moved from one tank to another. The device intermittently measures the tank’s water level as well as temperature. RealmFive View software provides visualization of data through time. It provides alerting for water levels as well as temperature and freeze warning based upon user-set points.
Effluent monitor – RealmFive’s flush effluent-management system monitors effluent components of livestock enterprises. It connects the many parts of those operations, according to the company. It uses a system of interconnected cloud-connected devices and an integrated cloud-based software platform for visualizations and alerting of the components. The non-mobile hardware portion of the flush system includes lagoon-level monitoring, deep pit-level monitoring, slurry-tank-level monitoring, transfer-pump monitoring, pipeline-pressure monitoring and flow monitoring. The flush system’s mobile portion includes pivot position, runtime monitoring, mobile-slurry transporters, dragline activity and run-time monitoring. Each device includes a wireless connection to the cloud. Data from the flush system are viewed in RealmFive View software, including visualization of data through time and alerting.
Pit monitor – AGCO Grain & Protein’s AP-6010 pit level monitor uses electronic-pressure transducers to measure the depth of effluent in manure pits beneath swine-confinement facilities. It helps swine-facility operators with early warnings of water leakage and remaining-storage capacities, according to the company. The unit uses a hollow tube that extends to the bottom of the pit. It senses pressure at the end of the tube produced by the weight of effluent above the tube’s bottom. The hollow tube extends above the pit at the floor where animals may be present. To prevent damage from animals, the section of tube above the floor is encased in a square steel tube 3-inches by 3-inches that’s 4 feet tall. The control unit displays depth in inches, feet or centimeters.
Visit asabe.org and 360yieldcenter.com and rainbird.com/agriculture and irrometer.com and realmfive.com and agcocorp.com/brands/grain-protein.html for more information.