The University of Wisconsin-College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at River Falls recently was awarded seven faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity. The fellowships are funded through the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub initiative.
A faculty research fellowship is a temporary position for permanent faculty members to provide support for a specific research project and ancillary costs. That ensures the faculty member has time to conduct research and support for existing teaching responsibilities.
The faculty members will address research projects in the hub’s four priority areas.
• steward land and water resources
• enrich human health and nutrition
• ensure animal health and welfare
• grow farm business and communities
Bahareh Hassanpour, Plant and Earth Science
Hassanpour will conduct a project called “Groundwater fluctuations-related nutrient cycling and stream-water quality in agricultural headwater areas.” She aims to create a molecular-scale explanation of nutrient transport and cycling in soil and groundwater where manure is applied.
Hassanpour is an assistant professor in agricultural water management. Her research interests are remediation of non-point source pollution, water quality, nutrient cycling and the fate and transport of contaminants. Her position is partially funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub.
Veronica Justen, Plant and Earth Science
Justen will conduct a project called “Optimizing forage cover-crop systems for agronomic production and environmental stewardship.” She’ll evaluate the interactive effects of cover-crop species, environmental factors, and agronomic management on the productivity of forage cover-crop rotations in northern climates.
Justen is a crop science professor. Her research interests are plant breeding, field-crop production, and enhancing diversified crop rotations with cover crops and hardy winter small grains.
Sylvia Kehoe, Animal and Food Science
People are also reading…
Kehoe will conduct a project called “Effects of using calf jackets on performance and health of purebred and crossbred dairy calves in different rearing environments.” She’ll evaluate the use of calf jackets for dairy calves and dairy-beef crossbred calves in both an indoor calf barn and an outdoor hutch environment.
Kehoe is a professor of dairy science and is assistant chair of the animal and food science department. She teaches courses on lactation and milk quality as well as animal welfare.
Natasha Rayne, Plant and Earth Science
Rayne will conduct a project called “Effect of in-field prairie strips on nutrient cycling and biodiversity in crop production systems: a preliminary study.” She’ll examine the soil-nutrient contributions of planted prairie strips to crop-production systems and changes in the soil-nutrient status over time.
Rayne is an associate professor of plant and earth science. She specializes in soil science with an emphasis on soil fertility. Her research focuses on nutrient cycling and the improvement of soil health using manure.
Susanne Wiesner, Plant and Earth Science
Wiesner will conduct a project called “Establishing a baseline greenhouse-gas budget and climate-resilience target for the Mann Valley Dairy Farm.” She intends to improve the monitoring and verification of greenhouse-gas emissions at the UW-Mann Valley Dairy Farm.
Wiesner is an assistant professor of environmental science. Her research interests are agricultural atmospheric science and climate resiliency, land-atmosphere interactions, remote sensing and ecosystem management. Wiesner’s position is funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub.
James White, Agricultural Economics
White will conduct a project called “Rural economic development in Wisconsin: analysis of intergenerational mobility and community-centered case studies.” He’ll focus on rural Wisconsin communities and examine causes of economic decline and alternatives for generating positive economic growth with existing resources.
White is an associate professor of agricultural economics. He teaches a variety of courses and has research interests in agricultural management, finance and public policy.
Bob Zeng, Agricultural Engineering Technology
Zeng will conduct a project called “Efficient manure land application through innovative tillage systems: feasibility and environmental impacts.” He’ll investigate the feasibility of integrating innovative tillage and liquid-manure land-application systems and evaluate the economic and environmental impacts.
Zeng is an assistant professor of agricultural engineering. He’s a licensed professional engineer with expertise in machinery-systems modeling, testing, automation and numerical simulation.
The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. It is supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the state of Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.
Maria Woldt is program manager for the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub.