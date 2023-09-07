Farming is important but also dangerous work. As an industry we’re moving faster and gaining more efficiency than ever before, but that comes with risk. Whether it’s large agricultural equipment, trucks and trailers, or our individual bodies, farmers are operating at full speed and covering more acreage each year. Unfortunately those efficiencies in productivity have led to a significant increase in on-farm accidents that put the lives of farmers and first responders on the line.
That’s why Beck’s team in season two of “Beck’s Day Ever” is exploring stories of rural rescuers who protect farmers and their communities. Nate Firle is Beck’s regional business manager as well as a volunteer firefighter for Gibbon Fire and Rescue in Minnesota. In early May he spent the day in southwest Ohio with the Wilmington Fire Department to share their heroic efforts to save a farmer.
At 11:30 a.m. March 23, 2023, a call came into the Wilmington Fire Department saying a man on a nearby farm was trapped in a large grain bin.
“We were out the door very quickly and were on the radios calling for mutual aid for grain-bin rescue equipment along with manpower,” Chief Andy Mason said. “We just knew it could be a big incident.”
The victim was an employee at a farm in Sabina, Minnesota, about 7 miles away; he was trapped up to his waist. En route to the scene the first responders were alerted that the grain had moved up past his neck – a harrowing thought because they were only halfway there.
“I realized instantly that he was in a predicament unlike what we’d ever encountered, since he was sitting against the back of the bin,” Lt. Jeremy Rolfe said. “I knew it was going to be hard for us to get him out.”
Four fire departments responded to the call, with 20-plus responders onsite to aid in rescue efforts. Despite all the manpower the rescue proved difficult. Facing an avalanche of grain and a victim in a less-than-ideal placement, multiple attempts to place grain tubes in hopes of relieving pressure around him were unsuccessful.
The crew knew they needed to get a grain vacuum to help unload some grain from the bin. Thankfully a nearby farmer had one, and a call was made. He was onsite in less than 10 minutes, and they immediately put the grain vac to use.
“It significantly increased the speed at which we were getting grain out from around him,” said Brent Terrell, a first responder. “When the grain vac showed up was probably when we knew this was coming to an end quickly.”
After a harrowing five hours of hard work and struggle, the victim was freed from the bin and taken to a nearby hospital. He was sent home later that night without any major injuries – a blessing after a long and stressful day.
A successful rescue is always a cause for celebration, but the challenges for responders continue to increase. Unfortunately grain-bin entrapments throughout the United States are growing more frequent and becoming more dangerous with each call. It’s important we continue to raise awareness for farm safety – not just for farmers, but also for communities – and for how they can support their fire departments.
One such effort is the Rural Rescue Response or “R3 Trailer” created by the Gibbon Fire and Rescue Department. With the help of the AgRevival Rural Rescue Foundation, that department is now paving the way for other rural fire and rescue departments to obtain the tools and equipment they need to ensure they’re prepared for the next call.
The team at Beck’s has felt called to help share rural-rescue stories as well as bring awareness to life-saving tools and tactics fire departments can implement to help change call outcomes. It’s imperative that farmers understand life-saving safety measures to implement on their farm. But it’s also important that fire and rescue teams are equipped with the correct tools and resources when called to the scene.
