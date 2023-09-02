The 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – called COP28 – recently launched the COP28 Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda. That’s part of its action plan aimed at keeping the global-warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.
The agenda has four pillars.
• covering national leadership
• non-state actors
• scaling innovation
People are also reading…
• finance
The conference calls on governments to sign a Leaders Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action as well as integrate food systems and agriculture into national climate agendas. It also calls on all members of the global community to commit to scaling solutions while focusing investment and advancing partnerships on transformative ideas.
The declaration invites national governments to align their national food systems and agricultural strategies with their Nationally Determined Contributions, National Adaptation Plans, and National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans. It will celebrate countries that are putting food systems and agriculture at the heart of the climate process.
The conference will bring together businesses, farmer and producer organizations, and other non-state actors to drive progress across production, consumption, food loss and waste. The partnership will work with more than 15 leading CEOs and involve actors across each stage of the agricultural process – from production to consumption to finance.
An initiative also was launched to promote widespread adoption of regenerative agriculture in food landscapes, underpinned by procurement and investment commitments. The initiative will be co-chaired with the UN Climate Change High Level Champions, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the Boston Consulting Group.
The convention urged action to scale food and agricultural innovation to drive both development and climate action, leveraging national and international mechanisms. That includes the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, and the Innovation Commission for Climate Change, Food Security and Agriculture. Working with partners, the convention of parties will identify investment in a limited number of strong-impact innovations, with a focus on smallholder and climate-vulnerable communities and producers.
Advancements in traditional agricultural practices play a major role, responding to the realities of climate change and upgrading food systems. Scaling promising and appropriate technologies, techniques and innovations can help all actors in the global food system mitigate as well as adapt to growing threats from increasing temperatures and climate shocks. Visit unfccc.int/cop28 for more information.