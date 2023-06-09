PORT WING, Wis. – Some are led to believe that life is passing them by. The lure of harsh artificial light from screens, LED signs and streetlights beguiles them. But the energy from that light hardens hearts, overloads thought, numbs souls and spreads chaos.
There are still special places where a different light beacons. On a spring day this light dances as it filters through new green leaves moving gently in a fresh breeze. The breeze brings coolness from a vast inland sea that cleans the air. The clean air carries the mellifluous tones of a hermit thrush in the deep forest. Here troubled souls find serenity. Meditation leads to contemplation while hurts heal and life comes into focus. Sunlight sprays through leaves to land on newly sprouting wild plants, like a carpet of flickering diamonds. The soft natural light grows hope and inspiration in souls.
Up a hill a well-traveled gravel driveway rises through the woods. The driveway is off a short gravel road that joins another that snakes through the country, forming a series of right angles before it joins Wisconsin Highway 13 at Port Wing on the Lake Superior coast. The land quickly changes from small settlement to remote forest. It’s a land with active wolf and coyote packs, bears and eagle nests. Farms tend to be small here; agriculture is intensive and intimate. Nights are dark, lit by the Milky Way.
It seems odd at first that vehicles keep trickling up the remote driveway. But at the end of the driveway gardens appear – and then a greenhouse, more gardens and berry bushes. Bright blossoms, rich-colored tulip petals and garden plants catch the eye. Heart rates and breathing slow as a blanket of serenity and goodwill covers visitors. In the distance dogs and a black cat voice a greeting as they investigate newcomers.
It was a spring morning when Mary Pearson, owner of Silver Sage Farm and Flowers, and her friend Heather Szarka paused in front of a greenhouse to talk.
“This (greenhouse) is the first part of our business; it probably generates the most income as well,” Pearson said. “In summer we switch to produce for market, and herbs for restaurants. I sell flowers too; some are edible flowers. I’ve been a florist for many years.
“We grow from seed. We have vegetable plants, many varieties of heirloom tomatoes, peppers, herbs; we find varieties that grow in this climate. We produce our own plants. In summer our cash crops are tomatoes, onions, garlic, cucumbers, many of the culinary herbs – even cilantro and dill, but they come and go really fast.
“We sell at the farm market in Corny (Cornucopia, Wisconsin), we sell to restaurants, our plants are sold at the Chequamegon Food Co-op (in Ashland, Wisconsin) and Ehlers (in Cornucopia), and at Stones Throw (in Bayfield, Wisconsin). In season we sell blueberries but if people want to come and pick them, all the better. Our berries are mulched so they are super easy to pick. There are no weeds in our patch; our berries are organic.”
Pearson found her farm decades ago; Szarka found hers more recently.
“This land was quite affordable at the time I came here,” Pearson said. “I think I saw this place first in 1979. I started caretaking here in 1980 (and) moved onto it in 1981. I’m from north Florida. I’m glad I’m here; there’s no way I’d want this business in Florida. It’s too hot. I met Heather when she came here as a volunteer.”
Szarka said, “I was a WWOOFer. WWOOF is Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms. I came up here in 2018; I was working my way around the United States. I came up here for three or four weeks. I came back in 2019 for a month or two. Mary hired me for the 2020 greenhouse season. Then the pandemic hit and I stayed. I bought raw land up around the corner; around 30 acres of my own. I have a small micro-greens business. I sell to restaurants, local farm markets and individuals.”
Pearson said, “There is more demand than supply for Heather’s micro-greens. And she makes me look good; she’s a photographer and she posts online. Everybody thinks the posts are mine, but they’re Heather’s.
“We love what we do. I started with one greenhouse and just kept building on. We grew plants and people came. In 2008 I built this large greenhouse. Energy comes up the driveway and people are here. They come and tour the gardens.”
Szarka said, “I like the clean water here. I’m from Oklahoma; I’m done with heat. The climate here is great. The winters are a little rough but then comes the glorious summer.
“But really the community is why I stayed. You can’t find better community anywhere.”
Pearson said, “It’s really special. Every single person who comes here in spring is happy. They are positive and they want plants. We stayed open during the pandemic because growing food plants, we were essential. It was such a nice connection with everybody. At the farm market in Cornucopia there’s a concert afterward. It’s really fun. Everybody got more into gardening during the pandemic because they were home and started to realize what was important. People here have kept that up.”
A farm in a remote northern-Wisconsin forest is an important part of a vibrant community. Plants, produce and herbs nourish and heal. Strangers who come mingle with friends who are family. Many come just to walk the gardens. An energy lacking in the new electronic world is strong here, and folks who experience it crave more.
Visit silversagefarmandflowers.com and wwoofusa.org/en/ for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.