Related to this story

Most Popular

Family continues farming love

Family continues farming love

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – Austin Clary says he’s lucky. Without a family member who owned farmland and was willing to sell it, he probably would…

Cultured-meat investment grows

Cultured-meat investment grows

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved at the end of 2022 a cultured-meat product for the first time. The U.S. Department of Agricultu…