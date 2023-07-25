People are also reading…
BARABOO, Wis. – Attendees of the 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days had plenty of opportunities to see a wide variety of displays, exhibits and demonstrations during three days of good weather. The event was held July 18-20 at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Grounds near Baraboo.
The 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days featured off-site farm tours, hundreds of exhibitors, food trucks, youth activities, equipment demonstrations, livestock displays, music and more. The 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology will be held Aug. 13-15 at Close Farms & Country Fest in Chippewa County. Visit wifarmtechdays.org or email info@wifarmtechdays.org for updates.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.