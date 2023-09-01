Editor’s note: September is Farm Safety Month. Agri-View will be highlighting farm safety all month. Stay safe and well!
This past year saw about a 40 percent increase in the number of reported cases involving agricultural confined spaces, according to the 2022 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities. The report was recently released by the Purdue University-Agricultural Safety and Health Program in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
The annual summary documents the previous year’s frequency and causes of confined-space and grain-entrapment incidents in the agricultural industry. It provides a historical analysis of agricultural confined-space hazards.
The authors of the summary are Yuan-Hsin Cheng, agricultural-safety and -health researcher; Mahmoud Nour, postdoctoral researcher in Purdue University-Agricultural and Biological Engineering; Bill Field and Kingsly Ambrose, professors of agricultural and biological engineering; and Edward Sheldon, research associate in the Purdue University-Agricultural Safety and Health Program.
The summary reported 83 cases in 2022 – 24 fatal and 59 nonfatal cases – involving agricultural confined spaces. That represents a 40.7 percent increase as compared to the 59 cases in 2021. The authors explain there are limitations in data collection because not every case may be reported. As a result the numbers are approximate.
Of the total number of confinement cases, 42 grain-related entrapments represented a 44.8 percent increase as compared to 2021. It was the biggest number of reported grain entrapments in more than a decade. According to the authors, grain entrapments are the most common type of agricultural confined-space incident.
“In the summary, an issue we try to point out is the role of out-of-condition grain in grain entrapments,” Sheldon said. “Many entrapments result from someone entering a bin or structure to break loose clumped, spoiled grain. Keep the grain in good condition to eliminate the need to enter the bin.”
There were 41 non-grain-related cases.
• livestock waste-handling facilities
• entanglements inside confined spaces
• falls from confined-space structures
• grain-dust explosions or fires
Iowa reported the most agricultural-confinement cases at 24, and grain-entrapment cases at nine. One female case was documented, which occurred inside a cotton module builder.
“As shown in the annual summary, incidents involving confined spaces in agriculture continue to result in a significant number of injuries and fatalities in agricultural workplaces throughout the country,” Sheldon said. “We strongly encourage farmers and agribusiness employers to recognize the hazards presented by confined spaces such as grain bins, silos and manure-storage facilities. And to use best-management practices and effective training programs to keep their families and employees safe.”
Sheldon urges farmers and agribusiness employers to utilize educational resources outlined in the summary, pointing them to other programs like Gearing Up for Safety, also from the Purdue University-Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering. The program offers a youth-oriented curriculum, also related to the hazards associated with agricultural confined spaces. Visit www.asec.purdue.edu/tractor for more information.
More information regarding the report will be in September issues of Agri-View. Stay safe and well!