Editor’s note: See the report on ag economic conditions in the June 22 issue of Agri-View.
At its monthly meeting June 8, the Farm Credit Administration board received a quarterly report regarding economic issues affecting agriculture, together with an update on the financial condition and performance of the Farm Credit System as of March 31, 2023. According to the report, inflation remains elevated in certain sectors of the economy despite interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and supply-chain improvements. Increasing wages have helped sustain inflation as continued job growth outpaces a rebound in labor-force participation.
The system reported solid financial results for the first quarter. Because of increasing interest rates and seasonal lending fluctuations, system growth was slower in the first quarter of 2023 than it was for the same quarter the previous three years. The loan portfolio continued to perform well, but nonperforming assets increased. Despite the increase, the overall level of nonperforming assets remained small at 0.53 percent of loans outstanding and other property owned.
First-quarter earnings were strong but marginally less than the same period a year ago. Capital and liquidity levels also remained strong. Overall the system is financially sound, and institutions are well-positioned to meet borrower funding and liquidity needs.
Visit www.fca.gov for more information.
Hal Johnson is a senior financial analyst for the Farm Credit Administration, which is the safety and soundness regulator of the Farm Credit System. The System consists of two government-sponsored enterprises — a nationwide network of cooperative banks and associations established in 1916, and a secondary market entity known as the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) that was established in 1988. The System's borrower-owned banks and associations provide credit to farmers, ranchers, residents of rural communities, agricultural and rural utility cooperatives, and other eligible and creditworthy borrowers. Farmer Mac provides a secondary market for agricultural real estate loans, rural housing mortgage loans, and certain rural utility loans. Visit www.fca.gov for more information.