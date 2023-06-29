OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation’s board of directors recently approved farm-bill-policy priorities covering commodities, conservation, trade and nutrition titles. It’s also working to enhance federal support for producers and expand access to dairy products for consumers at home and abroad.
With the current farm bill set to expire Sept. 30, Congress is working to enact a new bipartisan five-year farm bill. The National Milk Producers Federation’s recommendations will aid in enacting an on-time farm bill that provides dairy producers the certainty they need as they manage their risks and resources while seeking market opportunities at home and abroad.
Commodities Title recommendations
The National Milk Producers Federation’s board voted to support continuing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Dairy Margin Coverage safety net while updating the program’s production-history calculation. The board also voted to prioritize improving the Livestock Gross Margin-Dairy and Dairy Revenue Protection programs should new funding become available.
The board voted to seek farm-bill language to direct the USDA to conduct mandatory plant-cost studies every two years to provide better data to inform future make-allowance reviews. That would complement the near-term make-allowance update the National Milk Producers Federation is pursuing through its Federal Milk Marketing Order initiative via the USDA hearing process.
The board also voted to pursue restoring the previous “higher of” Class I mover in the most expeditious manner possible, either administratively via the Federal Milk Marketing Order process or legislatively through the farm bill – in which the mover was last changed in 2018.
Conservation Title recommendations
The organization is advocating for policies that better position the industry to meet its voluntary producer-led goal of becoming greenhouse-gas-neutral or better by 2050. The board voted to support maintaining robust funding for voluntary conservation programs such as the USDA's Environmental Quality Incentives Program that supports dairy farmers in their ongoing land- and water-resource-management efforts, with additional emphasis on feed and manure management – both of which are major areas of opportunity in sustainability.
The board also voted to seek relief from program-payment limitations that prevent family farmers – who produce most of the nation’s milk supply – from fully using the programs.
Trade Title recommendations
The National Milk Producers Federation will support policies recognizing the growing importance of trade for U.S. dairy, with exports accounting for one-sixth of all U.S. milk production – a share that’s expected to grow. The board voted to support enhancing funding for trade-promotion programs such as the Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development program, which promote American dairy and agricultural products that compete with subsidized foreign products and return more than $20 for every dollar invested in export revenue.
The board also voted to seek language to protect common food names as embodied in the bipartisan, bicameral Safeguarding American Value-added Exports Act. It would establish an official list of common food and beverage names, and direct the USDA and the U.S. Trade Representative to prioritize the issue in international trade negotiations.
Nutrition Title recommendations
The organization will support policies that reflect dairy’s role as a source of 13 essential nutrients, some of which are under-consumed, according to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is vital to linking the food produced by farmers to families across the country facing difficult circumstances. The board voted to support the enhancement of federal nutrition programs to provide nutritious dairy products to beneficiaries.
The National Milk Producers Federation also supports the bipartisan Dairy Nutrition Incentives Program introduced in the Senate to encourage Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants to choose healthful dairy products at the grocery store. Visit www.nmpf.org for more information.