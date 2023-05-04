Autonomous farming machines are coming. John Deere now sells an autonomous 8R tractor. Various companies offer large, commercial-sized unmanned-aerial vehicles that can autonomously apply pesticides. Lely sells robotic-milking machines. Some farmers may lament the loss of a person controlling those tasks, but the trend for more automation in farming is clear.
Still there are existing laws that will need to be updated to foster widespread adoption of the new technologies. Here are just a few.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration establishes worker-safety standards that are implemented by state OSHA agencies. For years California’s regulations had additional regulations for people working near autonomous machines that required humans to be nearby with the ability to instantly turn off the machine. Regulations such as that can stifle innovation if they don’t take autonomy into account. The agency should revisit its regulations to make sure it’s not applying human-safety standards to tasks performed without humans.
Fertilizer. Many states require chemical fertilizer and manure applications to be completed by persons who have an applicator’s license. Those regulations may not allow for application by robotic equipment because robots can’t hold a license. The time has come to reform the laws to allow autonomous fertilizer application.
Pesticide. The same is true for pesticide applications. Many states require a pesticide applicator’s license or certification to lawfully apply pesticides. The regulations may need to be updated in states to allow application by robotic equipment.
On the road. Driverless farm trucks that could shuttle grain from combines to on-farm storage would be an enormous benefit for farms in the Midwest. Truck drivers are scarce and the work is seasonal. Yet the main focus for autonomous-driving technologies has been for use on highways and as urban taxis, ignoring the need in rural areas where the risk of collisions with pedestrians is slim. Before an airplane can take to the sky, one must first obtain an airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. Why not create a similar licensing scheme for autonomous trucks? Similarly for autonomous farm equipment’s potential to be fully realized, we need a lawful way for the equipment to move from farmstead to the field.
State tort liability laws. Each of the 50 states has developed its own statutes and common law for how to sort liability issues. Robotic equipment introduces a new player – the robot – into the question of who is liable when someone is hurt or property is damaged when the autonomous machine causes the injury? Was the machine’s owner not paying attention? Was the software coded incorrectly? Did the manufacturer design a component with a defect? We have a long way to go to sort these issues. States could be proactive in reforming their negligence statutes for robotic equipment.
These are five areas of law that will impact the development of autonomous farm equipment. There are more. And there will be more that we haven’t yet envisioned. What other bodies of law can you think of that will need to be reformed for a more autonomous future?
Todd Janzen is president of Janzen Schroeder Agricultural Law LLC. Visit aglaw.us/janzenaglaw for more information.