Digital passes available
Digital admission passes are available for purchase for World Dairy Expo, which will be held Oct. 1-6 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Those who purchase admission passes before Oct. 3, when admission begins being charged, are eligible for discount pricing.
World Dairy Expo 2023 will have a staggered schedule, starting at 9 a.m. with the Youth Fitting and Showmanship Contests on Sept. 30. The International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest and the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest will begin at 7:30 a.m., Oct. 1, followed by the International Junior Holstein Show beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Educational seminars begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. The trade show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3.
Admission is required Oct. 3-6 for anyone 12 years and older. Admission includes free parking and access to all World Dairy Expo events unless noted otherwise in the schedule.
Daily and season admission passes purchased before Oct. 3 are $15 and $40, respectively. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Expo features career connections
A free Career Connections networking event during World Dairy Expo will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 in Mendota 4 of the Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way in Madison, Wisconsin. The event is offered to connect students and young professionals with job and internship opportunities in the dairy industry.
In addition to connecting job and internship seekers with hiring companies and farms, World Dairy Expo is providing free professional headshots in conjunction with Career Connections. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.