Johne’s disease treatments explored
Johne’s disease can be debilitating and fatal in cattle and other ruminants. There’s no cure for it, but scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service National Animal Disease Center in Ames, Iowa, are investigating both technological and natural elements to fight it.
The scientists are using both genomic and proteomic technologies to combat the disease. Genomic research examines the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. Proteomics is the study of the interactions, function, composition and structures of proteins and their cellular activities.
One promising treatment option is a vaccine comprised of four proteins from the bacterium that causes the disease, Mycobacterium avium subsp. Paratuberculosis. A 12-month follow-up study showed the vaccine reduced the bacterium burden in the body tissues and lessened shedding of the bacteria.
The reduction in shedding may be enough to break the disease’s transmission cycle, said John Bannantine, a microbiologist at the National Animal Disease Center.
Another therapeutic treatment is vitamin D. The vitamin was found lacking in cows with the disease when compared to healthy animals. It can vary the strength of both pro- and anti-inflammatory immune responses in dairy cattle infected with the bacterium, he said. It does so by decreasing bacterial viability when they’re inside macrophages. Macrophages are cells that surround and kill the bacteria.
The vitamin could have a therapeutic effect for Johne’s disease, but more work must be done, he said. Visit ars.usda.gov – search for “National Animal Disease Center” – for more information.