Milk margins hit basement

For the month of June the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency reported a milk margin of $3.65 per hundredweight more than fee…

Sisters churn skills into business

COLUMBUS, Wis. – Life has been “churning” for sisters Jen and Julie Orchard, who began selling their Royal Guernsey Creamery butter in January…

Butter needs milk fat

The 85-cow Guernsey herd at Gurn-Z Meadow Farm near Columbus, Wisconsin, produces on average milk with 4.7 percent fat and 3.4 percent protein…

Pork-producer optimism dampened

The National Pork Board in 1987 launched its well-known ad slogan, “Pork: The Other White Meat,” in an attempt to align its products closer to…

Lamb excellence means research

CUBA CITY, Wis. – Cori Atten says she was thinking “Mind Over Matter” as her reserve-champion ram lamb sold for $5,805 at the recent Lafayette…