Dairy Farmers election certified
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors election results recently were certified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Several dairy producers will begin in July a three-year term as board members.
• District 1 – Brenda Schloneger of Shell Lake, representing
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
• District 4 – Andrew Christenson of Amery, representing Barron and Polk counties
• District 7 – David Bangart of Greenwood, representing Clark County
• District 10 – Tasha Schleis of Kewaunee, representing Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties
• District 13 – Jonathon Hallock of Mondovi, representing Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties
• District 16 – Janet Clark of Rosendale, representing Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties
• District 19 – Mark Crave of Watertown, representing Columbia and Dodge counties
• District 22 – Ann Kieler of Platteville, representing Grant County
• District 25 – Kristen Metcalf of Milton, representing Green, Rock and Walworth counties
Fourteen certified candidates ran for the nine board-member positions. Of the 2,704 dairy producers living in affected districts more than 12 percent returned ballots. The election closed May 23.
Visit wisconsindairy.org – search for "2023 board of director election" – and datcp.wi.gov – search for “Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin” – for more information.
Trade show manager hired
Brian Paul of Milton, Wisconsin, recently was named trade show manager for World Dairy Expo. He’ll work on all aspects involved in planning and executing the event’s trade show, including working with exhibitors and the commercial-exhibitor committee.
Paul has event and facility-management experience, spending 10 years as the grounds manager for Milton School District and about four years as the facility manager for the Rock County Fairgrounds. While at Rock County Fairgrounds he oversaw all operations of the 18-acre facility and tripled the annual rental revenue by making improvements and expanding potential uses of the facility. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Dairy businesses awarded grants
Twenty-six companies and cooperatives recently were selected to receive Dairy Business Builder grants totaling $2.3 million. Twelve of the 26 awardees are farmsteads.
The grant program aims to encourage small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors to pursue projects such as dairy-farm diversification, on-farm processing, value-added product creation, or to market dairy products for export. Reimbursement grants of as much as $100,000 each are awarded following a competitive-review process.
• Beauty View Dairy Products – Wahoo, Nebraska
• Berning Acres – East Dubuque, Illinois
• BoBell Cheese Company – Burbank, Ohio
• Brunkow Cheese of Wisconsin – Darlington, Wisconsin
• Concept Processing – Melrose, Minnesota
• Dairy Distillery Alliance – Novi, Michigan
• DARI – Clinton, Wisconsin
• Eau Galle Cheese Factory – Durand, Wisconsin
• Farm Life Creamery – Ethan, South Dakota
• Farm Stapels – Cedar Grove, Wisconsin
• Hastings Creamery – Hastings, Minnesota
• Hildebrand Farms Dairy – Junction City, Kansas
• Hill Valley Dairy – East Troy, Wisconsin
• Landmark Creamery – Belleville, Wisconsin
• Marieke Gouda – Thorp, Wisconsin
• Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Co-op – Monroe, Wisconsin
• Rosewood Dairy – Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
• Royal Guernsey Creamery – Columbus, Wisconsin
• Sartori Cheese – Plymouth, Wisconsin
• Schulte Dairy – Norway, Iowa
• SCREAM – Fairfield, Iowa
• Terrell Creek Farm – Fordland, Missouri
• Tulip Tree Creamery – Indianapolis, Indiana
• Two Cows Creamery – Hot Springs, South Dakota
• Uplands Cheese – Dodgeville, Wisconsin
• Widmer's Cheese Cellars – Theresa, Wisconsin
The next grant-application period will open Aug. 28. The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The alliance is supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.