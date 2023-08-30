RNA strands linked to calf growth
Molecular material associated with growth, fertility and infection risk in dairy calves could serve as an indicator of cow productivity. Key traits in the early development of dairy cattle are influenced by small strands in their genetic material, according to scientists at the University of Edinburgh-Roslin Institute in Scotland.
The short strands, known as micro ribonucleic acid – RNA – or miRNA – are involved in regulating gene activity in humans and animals. They’ve recently been shown to regulate tissue growth and production of energy from food in young cows.
The Roslin Institute researchers investigated which genes are involved in cattle growth and infection to understand early-life predictors of health and productivity. Early development in dairy cattle is known to affect milk production later so understanding early-life performance in terms of growth, infection risk and fertility could help predict their longer-term health and productivity, according to the researchers.
People are also reading…
They monitored miRNA in blood samples from dairy cattle from birth until the calves first produced milk – a period of three years.
Eight miRNAs were found to change as the calves matured. That suggested that some are involved in regulating tissue growth and energy use.
The findings suggest that miRNA, which is an emerging field of scientific interest, could be used as biological markers of cattle health, the researchers said.
The study marks the first time miRNA, which has mostly been studied in humans, has been used to measure cattle growth and development.
The findings provide potential for large-scale deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – studies to more accurately predict likely health and productivity in dairy cows. Further research could consider the effect of miRNA on milking traits, fertility or risk for specific diseases such as mastitis and lameness.
The research was published in PLOS One. Visit bit.ly/RNAstrands for more information.