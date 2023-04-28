Cooperative sweeps category
The Prairie Farms Dairy cooperative recently swept the cottage-cheese category at the United States Championship Cheese Contest. The contest was held Feb. 21-23 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Prairie Farms’ team from Quincy, Illinois, earned a score of 98.6 with small curd 2 percent cottage cheese for the best of class win. The team also earned second place with a score of 98.495 for its large curd 4 percent cottage cheese. And it swept the category with a third-place finish and a 98.25 score for small curd 4 percent cottage cheese.
Also at the contest the Prairie Farms team from Mindoro, Wisconsin, earned a score of 99.675 and second place for its pasteurized blue cheese wheel in the blue-veined cheese category. The team’s heat-treated blue cheese wheel won third place with a score of 99.475.
The team from Prairie Farms’ Caves of Faribault, Minnesota, won second place with a score of 99.25 for the AmaGorg Gorgonzola cheese wheel.
Prairie Farms’ team from Shullsburg, Wisconsin, won third place with a score of 98.965 for Sweet Peppa Chedda in the open class pepper-flavored cheese, mild heat category.
The cooperative’s team from Luana, Iowa, received a bronze finish and a score of 98.4 for its cream cheese brick.
Contest entries are evaluated by a team of technical judges from across the United States. Starting from a maximum possible 100 points, deductions are made for various defects found by each judge. A gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal are awarded to the three best-scoring entries in each class. Visit prairiefarms.com for more information.
Officers elected to lead promotion
Officers recently were elected to lead national dairy checkoff strategies and programs to protect and increase dairy sales and trust. They were elected by Dairy Management Inc., the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association.
Dairy Management Inc. manages the national dairy checkoff, which is co-funded by the other two organizations. It elected officers.
• Chair – Marilyn Hershey, Cochranville, Pennsylvania
• Vice-chair – Becky Levzow, Rio, Wisconsin
• Secretary – Skip Hardie, Groton, New York
• Treasurer – Orville Miller, Hutchinson, Kansas
The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board conducts coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products. It elected officers.
• Chair – Joanna Shipp, Boones Mill, Virginia
• Vice-chair – Doug Carroll, Ryan, Iowa
• Secretary – Jim Reid, Grant Township, Michigan
• Treasurer – Suzanne Vold, Glenwood, Minnesota
The United Dairy Industry Association is a federation of state and regional dairy-farmer-funded promotion organizations. It provides marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members. It’s overseen by a board comprised of dairy farmers elected by their respective state and regional boards of member organizations. It elected officers.
• Chair – Neil Hoff, Windthorst, Texas
• 1st Vice-chair – Alex Peterson, Trenton, Missouri
• 2nd Vice-chair, American Dairy Association – Tom Woods, Gage, Oklahoma (retired)
• 2nd Vice-chair, National Dairy Council – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, New York
• Secretary – Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minnesota
• Treasurer – John Brubaker, Buhl, Idaho
The American Dairy Association promotes U.S. dairy to consumers through advertising and retail promotions. It also fosters coordination of local promotion organizations. It elected officers.
• Chair – Tom Woods (retired)
• Vice-chair – Glen Easter, Laurens, South Carolina
• Secretary – Jenni Tilton-Flood, Clinton, Maine
• Treasurer – Corby Werth, Alpena, Michigan
The National Dairy Council is a nonprofit founded by dairy farmers and funded through the national dairy checkoff program. It provides education about dairy foods’ nutrition and health benefits. It elected officers.
• Chair – Audrey Donahoe
• Vice-chair – Jeff Hardy, Brigham City, Utah
• Secretary – Harold Howrigan, Sheldon, Vermont
• Treasurer – Michael Ferguson, Senatobia, Mississippi
Visit usdairy.com and ams.usda.gov – search for “National Dairy Promotion” – for more information.