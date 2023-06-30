Next-generation project awarded
A team of dairy scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison recently was awarded a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The multi-year grant was awarded for a project focused on next-generation selection of dairy animals using high-frequency phenotypes to achieve predictable performance in unpredictable conditions.
The objective of the project led by Kent Weigel, professor of breeding genetics and chairman of the UW-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, is to improve the health and welfare of dairy cattle and the operational and economic efficiency of dairy farms. The project will focus on selection for resistance to, and rapid recovery from, environmental and management disturbances that are increasingly prevalent with extreme -weather events, labor shortages, disease outbreaks and supply-chain disruptions.
Precision livestock-farming technologies allow real-time monitoring of phenotypes that can be used to quantify the ability of animals to perform consistently in adverse conditions. The researchers will use high-frequency phenotypes to quantify daily deviations of milk yield, feed intake, activity and behavior from their expected values at the individual cow level.
They’ll develop and validate methods to detect environmental and management disturbances at the cohort level. They’ll also study behaviors that make cows resilient using causal inference models and smaller within-day temporal scales.
The researchers then will assess genetic variation in the ability of individual animals to resist and recover from negative effects of environmental and management disturbances and develop a prototype for routine genetic evaluation of resilience in U.S. dairy cattle. Contact kweigel@wisc.edu for more information.
NMPF names new leader
The National Milk Producers Federation’s board of directors recently named Gregg Doud to serve as the organization’s next president and CEO. He’ll succeed Jim Mulhern, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Doud has served in numerous leadership roles in trade association and government work in his more than 30-year career in agricultural policy and economics. He most recently worked at Aimpoint Research, a global intelligence firm specializing in agriculture and food.
He served from 2018 to 2021 as chief agricultural negotiator for the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative. Before that role, he served as president of the Commodity Markets Council; as a senior professional staff member on the Senate Agriculture Committee; and as chief economist for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
People are also reading…
Doud will begin official work at the National Milk Producers Federation in September as its chief operating officer before assuming the role of president and CEO upon Mulhern’s retirement.
Mulhern led the organization for a decade. He began his career in 1979, working for a Midwest dairy cooperative. After working on Capitol Hill in 1982, he began his first stint with the National Milk Producers Federation in 1985. He directed the organization’s government-affairs activities.
He returned to Capitol Hill in 1990, to serve as chief of staff to U.S. Senator Herb Kohl. Following that, he was a partner at Fleishman-Hillard, an international communications firm, and managing partner of Watson/Mulhern LLC, a life-sciences communications and public-affairs firm focused on food and agriculture policy challenges. Visit nmpf.org for more information.
Mexico's market forecast to increase
Mexico’s dairy and dairy products market is expected to increase for both imports and production in 2023, due to a favorable exchange rate and increased domestic demand for dairy products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. Milk production is forecast to increase due to favorable weather conditions and a growing herd.
As a result of greater domestic milk production, cheese, butter and milk-powder exports are forecast to increase. Skim-milk powder and dry whole-milk powder imports, particularly from the United States, remain strong and are forecast to increase in 2023.
Metabolic disorders studied
Joao Dorea, an assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences in Madison, is working to develop and implement a computer-vision system to monitor and control metabolic disorders in dairy cows.
One of the challenges that dairy farmers face is monitoring cow health during the transition period before and after calving. One reason for the challenge is the lack of integrated cow-level information among different technologies that are used to monitor cows. Advanced technology such as artificial intelligence has been proposed to address the challenge, but its cost-effectiveness and feasibility for early detection of peripartum diseases hasn’t been evaluated.
Dorea and his team aim to develop a computer-vision system that combines body shape and feeding behavior data to improve cow health and welfare. They’ll evaluate the economic impact on farms and assess consumer willingness-to-pay for products with improved animal health and welfare.
The project will include outreach activities to educate students and stakeholders on the use of artificial intelligence and other technology in livestock. The researchers’ goal is to create a predictive model that accurately detects peripartum diseases in real-time and to evaluate its economic and societal impact. Dorea was awarded $1 million for the project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.