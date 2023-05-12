Nominees presented
Fourteen nominees eligible for election to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors recently were certified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Dairy farmers in affected districts have until May 23 to vote for candidates.
- District 1 – Brenda Schloneger of Shell Lake – Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
- District 4 – Sara Bahgat-Eggert of Clayton; and Andrew Christenson of Amery – Barron and Polk counties
- District 7 – David Bangart of Greenwood; and Pam Selz-Pralle of Humbird – Clark County
- District 10 – Tasha Schleis of Kewaunee – Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties
- District 13 – Donald Dittrich of Alma; and Jonathon Hallock of Mondovi – Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties
- District 16 – Janet Clark of Rosendale – Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties
- District 19 – Mark Crave of Watertown – Columbia and Dodge counties
- District 22 – Ann Kieler of Platteville; and Stephanie Tranel of Cuba City – Grant County
- District 25 – Stacy Eberle of Monroe; and Kristen Metcalf of Milton – Green, Rock and Walworth counties
Ballots will be mailed to dairy producers who reside within the affected districts. Producers who haven’t received a ballot by May 15 should request one by contacting DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning July 1. Visit wisconsindairy.org/elections for more information.
Milk-pricing plan submitted
The National Milk Producers Federation recently submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture its proposal for modernizing the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. The last time significant changes were made to the program was in 2000.
The USDA will review the plan and decide whether and how to move forward with a federal order hearing to review it. The National Milk Producers Federation provided highlights to the proposal.
• update dairy-product-manufacturing allowances contained in the USDA milk-price formulas
• discontinue use of barrel cheese in protein-component price formula
• return to the “higher of” Class I mover
• update milk-component factors for protein, other solids and nonfat solids in Class III and Class IV skim-milk-price formulas
• update Class I differential-price system to reflect changes in cost of delivering bulk milk to fluid-processing plants.
The organization will pursue two other components of its Federal Order proposal outside of the federal-order hearing process because they don’t involve changing federal order regulations.
- extend current 30-day reporting limit to 45 days on forward-priced sales on nonfat dry milk and dry whey to capture more export sales in the USDA product-price reporting, which can be implemented through federal rulemaking
- develop legislative language for the farm bill to ensure the “make allowance” is regularly reviewed by directing the USDA to conduct mandatory plant-cost studies every two years
Visit nmpf.org for more information.
Foundation grant applications due
Grants applications are being accepted by Dairy’s Foundation, also known as the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. Grants of as much as $5,000 are available for eligible programs to build the skills of students or dairy producers, or to increase public trust in the people and products of dairy. Grant applications are due June 1.
Applications will be reviewed by an independent grant-selection committee. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply. Visit dairyfoundation.org or contact info@dairyfoundation.org for more information.
Technologies studied to improve welfare
Canada’s McGill University and the Université du Québec à Montréal recently created the Research and Innovation Chair in Animal Welfare and Artificial Intelligence. The five-year, $5 million chair will conduct a research project funded by a grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and a fiduciary of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy.
Contributions also have been made by industry partners Novalait, Dairy Farmers of Canada, Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Les Producteurs de Lait du Québec, and Lactanet.
The project will be led by Elsa Vasseur, a professor in the McGill University-Department of Animal Science, and Abdoulaye Baniré Diallo, a professor in the Université du Québec à Montréal-Department of Computer Science. They will use artificial intelligence and internet of things technology. That’s expected to enable detection of changes in cow welfare and longevity before the onset of visible signs.
Algorithms, data from on-farm cameras, internet of things devices, and available dairy producers' databases will help provide predictions that aid in on-farm decision-making and provide dairy producers with actionable data to help improve and extend the lives of their livestock, according to the universities.
The project will initially involve two pilot research farms, one in Quebec and the other in Ontario. It’s expected to be expanded to a network of more than 100 farms in the two provinces. Visit mcgill.ca – search for “Elsa Vasseur – and cermofc.uqam.ca – search for "Abdoulaye Baniré Diallo" for more information.