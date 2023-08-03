Thousands of miles of dotted lines have passed before the view of Jackie Crawford while hauling some of the world’s greatest. She’s a world-champion breakaway roper.
Dr. Steve Allday, veterinarian, is a competitive-team roper and equine-lameness specialist who oversees the care of legendary Thoroughbred racehorses – including two Triple Crown Winners.
The two know best practices for safer hauling and joint-health assurance for horses.
Consider joint health while hauling
“We ask so much of our horses, not only in competition but even just going down the road,” Crawford said. “They take so much percussion on their joints in the trailer alone. That part worries me even more so than what we’re asking them to do in the arena sometimes. We do everything we can, preventatively.”
Prevention is key, Allday said. He developed LubriSyn HA, a joint supplement for horses.
“The pressure of shipping and traveling – and the pounding and grinding from shipping and training and performing – all these things add up,” he said. “(Prevention and trusted supplements are) paramount to maintaining the health of the joint on a regular basis.”
Crawford does everything she can, preventatively, with supplements and other considerations when they’re at an event, she said – especially during the summer with more-frequent hauling. It’s important to consider even the little things like where horses are stalled and if they have access to turnout.
“It’s really hard to try to find good places for those horses to stay and be able to rest their joints and relax,” she said. “It’s important to find good places to turn them out and let them roll. Paying for the preventative measures is so much better than trying to pay to fix something once it’s gone bad. I’m going to do everything I can, short of bubble-wrapping these horses, to try to keep them going up and down the road, and keep us winning.”
Allday said his credo is to choose preventative medicine instead of restorative.
“Trying to stay ahead of it on the preventative side is always the smarter move if you’re trying to keep an athlete out on the road,” he said. “The bottom line is, if you can prevent something from happening, you’re going to have better results. Restorative medicine essentially means you’re fixing, or attempting to fix, an existing problem at that point. With the approach of restorative medicine, your horse is not going to regain full function, at least not right away.”
Pit stops important
Crawford said, “I like to get horses off the trailer at least every six hours. We don’t just necessarily get them off and walk them around; I really want those horses to get to rest for the time that they’re off the trailer.”
When at all possible, she said to plan ahead to identify safe and secure areas to unload. And if an overnight is required, research stables beforehand to reserve a space. If a horse is selective about a water source away from home, haul water along if possible – along with the horse’s regular grain and hay to keep him or her consistent.
“Also I think it’s very important for a horse to get his head down when you get them off the trailer,” she said. “It’s really, really important for a couple reasons. It stretches their back muscles and it helps to drain any fluid that they have caught up.”
An example is two horses who were being hauled by a shipper; they were not given the opportunity to stretch their heads down. Instead they were walked, watered and tied back up.
“For a lot of hours, those horses never drained,” Crawford said. “We came back home and two of them ended up in the vet clinic with tubes coming out of their chest with pneumonia. It was the craziest thing and honestly until that point, I had not thought about it either.”
To encourage horses to put their heads down she waters them on the ground, grazes them or puts hay on the ground for them to graze.
Allday said, “As you go down the road there are a lot of dust particles, hay and things that float around in the trailer that horses inspire. It then gets into their upper-respiratory tract and down into their bronchial tree. When horses get out (of the trailer) and they put their head down in the water as they rehydrate, it basically stimulates the clearance mechanism – the fluid on the top of the cilia, down the trachea, helps things move up out of the bronchial tree and the lower tree. This helps the horse expectorate and move things out of their airways.”
Keep trailers clean
Crawford said she’s careful to clean ammonia from the trailer during her frequent stops.
“I don’t want them breathing it in,” she said.
Allday said that’s an excellent suggestion.
“Ammonia is very irritating in the airway of both people and horses,” he said. “Getting that cleared out is an excellent suggestion, especially during the wintertime, because we tend to seal the trailers up.”
Airflow needs to happen
Keep windows open to offer horses a nice breeze.
“I like good circulation and ventilation in a trailer, winter or summer,” Allday said. “Having good air circulating and removing anything that would build up a lot of the ammonia, in particular, is important.”
Clean air is key, he said, as is keeping airflow going to prevent a hot trailer.
“If you have a four-horse trailer with four horses in there, they generate an unbelievable amount of heat,” he said. “Even in regular temperatures, let’s say 72 degrees, four horses require a tremendous amount of air circulation to keep heat from building up inside. During the period of an hour, you can raise the temperature in a trailer by as much as 20 to 30 degrees.”
Prepare leg, eye protection
Added protection is needed for horse eyes and legs.
Crawford said, “We haul our horses with fly masks so that if anything blows, it doesn’t get in their eyes. And we use shipping boots. What I tend to do in the summertime is to use mud or liniment on the legs to help cool the horse.
She said in the summer she uses the mud or liniment by itself. In winter months she’ll apply it underneath of shipping boots.
Allday said, “These are all really great ideas that Jackie has given you. You’re getting a lesson from a person who has been down the road at least hundreds of thousands of miles.”
Crawford said, “When I started doing this, it was unheard of for a woman to make a living with a rope. And now I think it’s actually possible for a lot of girls, if that’s what’s in their heart, and that’s their passion and their drive. They always say that, ‘If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.’ And I truly feel like that. I work my butt off, but guess what? I love it. It’s so fun, and I think that so many other girls are going to get to experience that.”
