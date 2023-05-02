NEW LONDON, Wis. – Bob Eder attended the 2023 GrassWorks Grazing Conference held in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He and his wife, Barbara Eder, previously owned a grass-based dairy farm near New London. Their daughter Rachel Bouressa now resides on the family’s former dairy farm, having converted it to her own farming enterprise where she raises and direct-markets grass-fed beef.
Bouressa and grass-based dairy farmer Deb Jakubek of New Auburn, Wisconsin, were the planners for the conference, which they said had a record attendance and generated a tremendous amount of enthusiasm amongst the grazing community.
But the Eders have since 2005 turned their farming efforts to Australia, where they own and operate a 220-cow grass-based dairy farm. They have a microclimate that allows them to graze year-round.
After the conference Bob Eder and Bouressa sat in the finely crafted home he built during his time farming. It was a winding road that led to him in 1992 attending his first grazing conference, he said. After his sophomore year of high school he moved with his family from Wisconsin to Flagstaff, Arizona, for his final two years of high school.
His intention was to return to Wisconsin after high school to attend the University of Wisconsin to study dairy science. But in order to do that at the less-expensive in-state tuition rate for Wisconsin residents, he spent his first year back in Wisconsin working on the family dairy farm.
“I took a gap year and returned with my belongings packed in my Camaro,” he said. “I worked for my Uncle Earl, who had taken over the family farm I grew up on. Uncle Earl continued to have (an influence) throughout my life.”
Eder entered the University of Wisconsin in fall 1972, joining the dairy-science program.
“The following spring my best friend died in a canoeing accident on the Little Wolf River,” Eder said. “I was traumatized.”
He moved to Arkansas and entered the carpentry trade while working on a girlfriend’s family farm. After 18 months he traded what farm equipment he’d invested in for a postal van converted to a mobile home, with a vision of traveling the country.
“I got about 200 miles when it broke down,” he said.
So he returned to Flagstaff to begin a bicycling adventure that would take him across the country. But that didn’t go smoothly either.
“Not long into that venture I was run over by a motor home,” he said.
He was forced to return to Flagstaff to begin a rehabilitation program. That’s where he met Barbara, who would become his wife; they married in 1979. It wasn’t long before they moved back to his ancestral homeland in Wisconsin. He worked seven years with Uncle Earl, with the intention of buying the Waupaca County farm of his childhood.
Then another hitch in plans developed. Two weeks before closing on an agreed-upon purchase deal his uncle backed out on the sale. It wasn’t a surprise to the Eders and there were no hard feelings.
“Uncle Earl was a lifetime bachelor farmer and it wasn’t easy for him to go through with the sale,” Eder said.
Instead a neighboring farm caught the Eders’ attention; after sending two letters inquiring about the farm they entered into a rental agreement. In 1988 they began farming the property that eventually became theirs. They began feeding a total-mixed ration and milked three times daily. They added stalls to the 50-cow tiestall barn to milk more cows and generate more revenue.
“We were literally killing ourselves because you don’t get any good sleep milking three times daily with little to no hired labor,” he said.
He would often turn off the tractor following chores and slump over the steering wheel to nap, he said.
The year 1992 was pivotal for the Eders. That was the year they attended the first Wisconsin Grazing Conference. It was a dual-purpose family getaway; Rachel and her brothers attended to take advantage of the waterpark at the conference hotel.
The grazing conference inspired the Eders.
“We knew after that conference, grazing was the direction we were going,” Eder said.
They made friends with a group of New Zealand dairy graziers at the conference. They eventually traveled to New Zealand twice to see their friends; they got a taste of grass-dairying abroad.
Things ran smoothly on the farm as their kids grew older and began establishing independence. But Barb and Bob Eder occasionally talked about the possibility of farming elsewhere.
“I began to realize I might not like being 70 years old and having to clean the manure from a box spreader in a Wisconsin January,” Bob Eder said. “And Barb also wanted to consider a move to a warmer climate.”
To be continued …
