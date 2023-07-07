Bunge, Viterra to merge
Bunge Limited recently entered into an agreement with Viterra Limited to merge with Viterra in a stock and cash transaction. The merger is expected to create a global agribusiness company.
The combined company’s increased diversification across geographies, seasonal cycles and crops is expected to increase resiliency. It augments Bunge’s existing footprint with significant grain-handling capacity while expanding origination capabilities in key regions and crops where Bunge is underrepresented. The combined company will be diversified across key export origins, as well as major crush destinations, Bunge stated.
The merger is expected to close in mid-2024, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by Bunge shareholders. Visit bunge.com and viterra.com for more information.
Electric grid receives boost
The U.S. Department of Energy recently named the second cohort to receive more than $77 million in Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants. Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law the grants were created to help modernize the electric grid to reduce impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters while also ensuring power-sector reliability.
A total of $2.3 billion in Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants will be distributed in the next five years to states, territories and federally recognized tribes based on a formula that includes factors such as population size, land area, probability and severity of disruptive events, and a locality’s historical expenditures on mitigation efforts. Those entities will then award funds to complete a diverse set of projects, with priority given to efforts that generate the greatest community benefit while providing clean, affordable and reliable energy.
Wisconsin is among the states being awarded funding for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. It is expected to invest in the modernization and hardening of the state’s electric grid to protect it from current and future threats. Selected projects are expected to increase the skilled workforce, demonstrate partnerships with training providers, and improve the total number of contractors trained to operate and maintain eligible resilience projects. Visit energy.gov for more information.
Acreage reports due
Agricultural producers in Wisconsin who haven’t yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency service center before the applicable deadline.
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.
Producers also should report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to because of a natural disaster.
Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by the Farm Service Agency and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
The Farm Service Agency offers continuous certification for perennial forage. That means after perennial forage is reported once and the producer elects continuous certification, the certification remains in effect until a change is made. Visit farmers.gov/account for more information.
Directory listing offered
Wisconsin farmers are invited to join the Local Food Directory, which is designed to connect farmers with their communities. It will help make local-food systems and supply chains more resilient and provide increased access to local foods throughout the state, according to the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program and the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
The directory enables farmers to create a profile for their farm and list products. Hunger-relief organizations, food and meal programs, institutional and wholesale purchasers, and community members can search for producers in their areas.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service to create and implement the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program. That program aims to strengthen local-food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh, nutritious foods to underserved communities
The Wisconsin agriculture department is collaborating with producers, distributors, food-security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers through partnerships with Marbleseed, the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. Visit wilocalfood.org or contact fhumphrey@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 715-450-9179 for more information.
Farm Foundation elects chairman
Dan Basse recently was elected chairman of the Farm Foundation board of directors. He succeeds Jerome Lyman, a retired executive of McDonald’s Corporation. Basse will serve a two-year term for the 90-year-old organization.
The Farm Foundation is an accelerator of practical agriculture solutions. Through a collaboration between food and agricultural stakeholders it offers projects and programs aimed at addressing both emerging and persistent issues faced by farmers and the industry in general.
The organization plans to build an Innovation and Education Center in Libertyville, Illinois. Basse said he’ll work with Shari Rogge-Fidler, CEO of the Farm Foundation, to accelerate people and ideas in soil health and sustainability, farmer health, digital agriculture and market access for American farmers. Visit farmfoundation.org for more information.
Walmart to open beef facility
Walmart plans to open a new case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas. Set to open in 2025 the plant is expected to create more than 600 new jobs.
People are also reading…
Construction is expected to begin later in 2023. The company stated that it’s working to build a more-resilient supply chain and identify ways to increase access to Angus beef for its customers. Visit corporate.walmart.com for more information.
Feed makers drive growth
About 5,650 American animal-food manufacturing facilities produce millions of tons of livestock, poultry and aquaculture feed and pet food on a daily basis. New research from the American Feed Industry Association shows that the facilities drive economic growth.
The economic contribution study was conducted by Decision Innovation Solutions, an economic research and analysis firm. It estimates that in 2023 the total animal-food industry, including indirect and induced effects, will generate $267.1 billion in sales. The figure includes an estimated $98.4 billion in value added revenue – labor income, taxes on production and imports, and other property income.
The industry will employ about 760,000 full- and part-time and contract employees, paying $55 billion in salaries and employee benefits before year end. At the local, state and national levels, the industry will file $18.5 billion in taxes in 2023, the study shows.
The five states with the greatest estimated feed and pet-food sales for 2023 are listed.
• California, $19.5 billion
• Missouri, $18.6 billion
• Texas, $17.1 billion
• Iowa, $16.5 billion
• Kansas, $16.2 billion
The states with the most feed mills are listed.
• Texas, 647
• Iowa, 376
• Minnesota, 347
• Wisconsin, 263
• Pennsylvania, 258
Visit afia.org/economic-impact for more information.
Lighting market forecasted
The global agricultural lighting market is projected to grow from about $12 billion in 2023 to more than $21 billion by 2028. Driving market growth are an increasing population and increased government funding, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.
Modern lighting solutions incorporate intelligent-control systems that use software to optimize lighting operations. The systems encompass automated scheduling, occupancy sensing, daylight harvesting and energy management. Implementing those software-driven functionalities necessitates additional efforts in terms of programming, customization and integration with the lighting hardware.
The high-intensity light source segment is expected to grow significantly. Those lighting systems are available in various wattages, allowing for flexibility in meeting lighting requirements of different crop types and sizes. They can provide wide coverage, illuminating larger areas within agricultural facilities.
Some agricultural applications require lower-wattage lighting solutions due to the nature of the crops being grown. Leafy greens, herbs and young seedlings have less light-intensity requirements. The below 50-watt segment offers sufficient light output for such crops without excessive energy consumption or heat generation.
The livestock-application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. The livestock industry is typically larger in scale compared to horticulture and aquaculture. Demand for lighting solutions in livestock operations is significant because lighting plays a crucial role in maintaining animal welfare, productivity and overall management.
Visit marketsandmarkets.com – search for “agricultural lighting” – for more information.