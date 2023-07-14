Risk-management options expanded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently expanded its insurance-coverage options for specialty crops and other actual-production-history crop programs. Through the Risk Management Agency the USDA will expand the availability of enterprise units to crops where they were previously unavailable.
An enterprise unit allows a producer to insure all acres of the insured crop in the county together versus other unit structures that separate acreage for insurance. Enterprise units have lower premium rates to recognize less risk associated with geographic diversification.
The expansion meets producer requests for enterprise units for other actual-production-history crop-insurance programs. RMA plans to expand to dozens more specialty and other actual-production-history crop programs with the benefits in the coming months. Crops that will have enterprise units available beginning with the 2024 crop year are listed.
• Alfalfa seed
• Cultivated wild rice
• Forage production
• Mint
• Onions
• Potatoes
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov – search for “agent locator” – for more information.
Water-testing offered
A recent survey conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point showed that 73 percent of survey respondents hadn't tested their well water in the past five years. The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Sauk County and Sauk County Land Resources & Environment is promoting a well-water-testing program for area towns.
Residents living in the towns of Towns of Baraboo, Excelsior and Freedom may participate in the county’s program. Participants will learn about their well-water quality and quantity, and what actions they can take to protect Sauk County's groundwater. Visit www3.uwsp.edu – search for “water testing” – for more information.
Glyphosate report released
“A Future without Glyphosate" is a new report that explores glyphosate’s impact on the agricultural system, farmers’ livelihoods, the economy and the environment. If the herbicide was no longer available in the United States, the report concludes that farmers and the agricultural system would eventually adapt. But the near-term consequences to the economy, environment and farmers would be costly and far-reaching, according to Aimpoint Research, which produced the study. If glyphosate were no longer available Aimpoint Research suggests that
• U.S. agriculture would see an increase in tillage and a decline in cover crops, potentially leading to the release of as much as 34 million tons of carbon dioxide
• Farmers would see a 2 to 2.5 times increase in input costs due to limited supply and increased prices of alternative products
• Increased tillage would increase production costs by more than $1.9 billion
• Increased production costs would add inflationary pressure on food prices in the long-term
• U.S. agriculture – and U.S. corn in particular – would become less competitive globally
• More alternatives would eventually be available but would require several years and significant investment
Visit report.aimpointresearch.com for more information.
Crop Risk Services purchased
The American Financial Group Inc. recently completed the purchase of Crop Risk Services from the American International Group Inc. Crop Risk Services is a primary crop-insurance general agent based in Decatur, Illinois.
American Financial Group’s Great American Insurance Group has provided crop-hail coverage since 1915 and began writing multi-peril crop insurance in 1980. Great American’s Crop Division generated gross written premiums of about $1.8 billion in 2022. Visit afginc.com for more information.
Farm-loan site opens
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened a financial-assistance application process for borrowers who experienced discrimination in U.S. Department of Agriculture farm-lending programs prior to January 2021. Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act directs USDA to provide the assistance.
The program website features English- and Spanish-language applications that can be downloaded or submitted via an e-filing portal, information on how to obtain technical assistance in-person or virtually, and additional resources and details.
Borrowers may apply via the e-filing portal or submit paper-based forms via mail or in-person delivery to the program’s local offices. The application process will be open until Oct. 31. Applications will be reviewed in November and December, with payments reaching recipients soon thereafter, according to the USDA. Visit 22007apply.gov for more information.
Feed makers drive growth
About 5,650 American animal-food manufacturing facilities produce millions of tons of livestock, poultry and aquaculture feed and pet food on a daily basis. New research from the American Feed Industry Association shows that the facilities drive economic growth.
The economic contribution study was conducted by Decision Innovation Solutions, an economic research and analysis firm. It estimates that in 2023 the total animal-food industry, including indirect and induced effects, will generate $267.1 billion in sales. The figure includes an estimated $98.4 billion in value added revenue – labor income, taxes on production and imports, and other property income.
The industry will employ about 760,000 full- and part-time and contract employees, paying $55 billion in salaries and employee benefits before year end. At the local, state and national levels, the industry will file $18.5 billion in taxes in 2023, the study shows.
The five states with the greatest estimated feed and pet-food sales for 2023 are listed.
• California, $19.5 billion
• Missouri, $18.6 billion
• Texas, $17.1 billion
• Iowa, $16.5 billion
• Kansas, $16.2 billion
The states with the most feed mills are listed.
• Texas, 647
• Iowa, 376
• Minnesota, 347
• Wisconsin, 263
• Pennsylvania, 258
Visit afia.org/economic-impact for more information.
Lighting market forecasted
The global agricultural lighting market is projected to grow from about $12 billion in 2023 to more than $21 billion by 2028. Driving market growth are an increasing population and increased government funding, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.
Modern lighting solutions incorporate intelligent-control systems that use software to optimize lighting operations. The systems encompass automated scheduling, occupancy sensing, daylight harvesting and energy management. Implementing those software-driven functionalities necessitates additional efforts in terms of programming, customization and integration with the lighting hardware.
The high-intensity light source segment is expected to grow significantly. Those lighting systems are available in various wattages, allowing for flexibility in meeting lighting requirements of different crop types and sizes. They can provide wide coverage, illuminating larger areas within agricultural facilities.
Some agricultural applications require lower-wattage lighting solutions due to the nature of the crops being grown. Leafy greens, herbs and young seedlings have less light-intensity requirements. The below 50-watt segment offers sufficient light output for such crops without excessive energy consumption or heat generation.
The livestock-application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. The livestock industry is typically larger in scale compared to horticulture and aquaculture. Demand for lighting solutions in livestock operations is significant because lighting plays a crucial role in maintaining animal welfare, productivity and overall management.
Visit marketsandmarkets.com – search for “agricultural lighting” – for more information.
Agencies advance exploration, science
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on agricultural and Earth science research, technology and agricultural management. They also plan to apply science data and models to agricultural decision making.
The agencies plan to work together to further education, communication and outreach activities to inspire youth to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – STEM – and agriculture. The partnership will build on NASA’s Bridge Program to foster workforce-development partnerships with higher-education partners including tribal and minority serving institutions . It also will build upon the USDA’s NextGen program, which invests $262.5 million to cultivate the next generation of diverse food and agriculture professionals.
The agencies plan to explore opportunities to improve crop performance to meet Earth and space-based goals, including activities in support of NASA’s Artemis program and establishing lunar exploration for preparation of human exploration of Mars.
Space exploration cooperation with the USDA includes plant-related research on the International Space Station and other space and ground platforms that have led to new ways to improve agriculture, protect the environment and help improve human health. Visit science.nasa.gov/earth-science for more information.