Disaster assistance offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from drought conditions. Producers affected by the drought should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
Livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought may be eligible for the 2023 Livestock Forage Disaster Program. To participate producers must own, cash lease or contract-grow eligible livestock, provide pasture or grazing land to eligible livestock on the beginning date of the qualifying drought, certify they suffered a grazing loss due to drought, and submit an acreage report to the USDA’s Farm Service Agency for all grazing land for which a grazing loss is being claimed. The agency maintains a list of counties eligible for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program and makes updates each Thursday.
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program provides eligible producers compensation for feed losses and water-hauling expenses associated with transportation of water to livestock and transporting livestock to forage or other grazing acres. Producers applying to the program will need to file a notice of loss within 30 days. Honeybee losses need to be reported within 15 days.
Eligible orchardists and nursery-tree growers may be eligible for cost-share assistance through the Tree Assistance Program to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes or vines lost during the drought. The program complements the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program or crop-insurance coverage, which covers the crop but not the plants or trees in all cases. Producers must file an application to the Tree Assistance Program within 90 days.
Visit farmers.gov – search “disaster tool” – and farmers.gov – search “disaster assistance at a glance” – for more information.
Anticompetitive barriers addressed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently partnered with bipartisan attorneys general in 31 states and the District of Columbia to tackle anticompetitive market structures in agriculture and related industries. They outlined focus areas of the Agricultural Competition Partnership.
• anticompetitive market structures and practices, price gouging and other anti-consumer practices
• lack of choices for consumers and producers
• conflicts of interest, misuse of intellectual property and anticompetitive barriers across food and agriculture supply chains
The initiative is expected to enhance the capacity of state attorneys general to conduct assessments of competition and consumer issues, enhance coordination between federal and state agriculture and competition authorities, create new and more independent research programs, and result in fairer markets and more resilient supply chains. Visit ams.usda.gov – search “competition partnership” – to see a list of participating states and for more information.
New major declared
Animal and veterinary biosciences is a new major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. An array of course choices will enable students to tailor their studies to prepare themselves for veterinary school or other animal-related careers.
The major prioritizes flexibility, making it easier for students to add a certificate or study abroad if they wish, and graduate more quickly. The UW-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences will eventually close its current animal sciences major in favor of the new curriculum.
With more options and fewer required courses students can further study traditional disciplines but also explore emerging topics such as animal welfare, microbiome studies, sustainability and digital agriculture, said Kent Weigel, department chairman.
The department plans to expand opportunities to students to learn about and study companion and service animals at the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine.
The animal and veterinary biosciences major is available to declare for fall 2023. Current animal science majors have the option of finishing their current academic plan or migrating to the new major. Visit go.wisc.edu/AnVetBioSciMajor for more information.
Officials support short course
Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences recently joined several agriculture-industry representatives at the state Capitol to testify in favor of funding for the transition of the Farm and Industry Short Course to UW-River Falls.
The short course began at UW-Madison in 1885 and was held there in a residential format until two years ago. The short course provides training to the state’s agricultural workforce outside of a traditional degree program. UW-River Falls already agreed to host the short course in fall, but looks to a bipartisan bill that would provide $372,980 during the next two years to help offset initial operational and instructional costs.
A recent Wisconsin Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism public hearing on the bill was a first step in the process. The bill also has been introduced in the Wisconsin State Assembly and is being referred to the Committee on Colleges and Universities. Visit uwrf.edu/academics/fisc for more information.
Sustainable certification sought
Gro Alliance of Cuba City, Wisconsin, recently enrolled in Leading Harvest as a program user. The seed-production company is working to certify its sustainability practices to the Leading Harvest Farmland Management Standard.
The program’s core elements are climate-smart practices that use innovation to improve soil quality, reduce chemical runoff and reduce fuel usage. The same practices are proving to benefit Gro Alliance’s clients with improved seed quality and yield, Gro Alliance stated. Visit groalliance.com and breederdirectllc.com for more information.
"Under 35" finalists named
Thirty-five individuals have been selected as the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by the organization’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS.
The program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists who are preserving agriculture through leadership in environmental, social and economic activities.
The Sustainable Environment category recognizes individuals who are good stewards of the land and their resources. Finalists are
- Jason Behrend of Wood County
- Eldon Henthorne of Vernon County
- Ben Sosnovske of Lincoln County
- Scott Timm of Green County
The Sustainable Future category recognizes individuals who are preserving generational success on the farm. Finalists are
- Lindsay Baneck of Jefferson County
- Sydney Brooks Howard of Waupaca County
- Adam and McKenzie Gruna of Portage County
- Josh Huber of Adams County
- Jacki Moegenburg of Ozaukee County
- Kristin Quist of Polk-Burnett County
- Brooke Trustem of Rock County
- Austin Vandertie of Door County
The Sustainable Self category recognizes individuals who are serving their community through leadership, mentorship and mental-health advocacy. Finalists are
- Whitney Barnes of Brown County
- Andrew Dal Santo of Grant County
- Emily Herness Oates of Trempealeau County
- Emma Huber of Adams County
- Nicole Laack of Sheboygan County
- Brittany Olson of Barron County
- Leah Weninger of Washington County
- Tess Zettle of Green County
The Sustainable Service category recognizes individuals who are serving agriculture through trade skills or advisory roles. Finalists are
- Alana Biermeier of Juneau County
- Erin Elsner of Taylor County
- Katie Reineking of Sheboygan County
- Julie Sweney of Dodge County
- Tammy Wiedenbeck of Grant County
- Eric Wutrich of Green County
- Nate Zimdars of Fond du Lac County
- Brady Zuck of Rusk County
The Sustainable Storytelling category recognizes individuals who use their platform to share agriculture’s sustainability successes. The finalists are
- Joanna Guza of Brown County
- Sarah Hetke of Sauk County
- Stephanie Hoff of Dane County
- Rachel Klinkner of Monroe County
- Libby Knoebel of Jefferson County
- Teyanna Marx of Dane County
- Heidi Strey of Eau Claire County
The top individual in each category will be announced at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference, Dec. 1-4 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Visit wfbf.com and insightfs.com for more information.
Fertilizer foundation formed
The new FERT Foundation will bring together the work of the Fluid Fertilizer Foundation, the Foundation for Agronomic Research and the Nutrients for Life Foundation. The pillars of the new foundation are fertilizer education, research and training.
Fertilizer education will continue in the Nutrients for Life program name. Training will operate within the Ford West Leadership Academy. Research will combine priorities of the Fluid Fertilizer Foundation and the Foundation for Agronomic Research. The new foundation will be a separate 501(c)(3) organization serving the fertilizer industry’s needs. Members of The Fertilizer Institute will direct its activity. Visit tfi.org – search for “foundation” – for more information.