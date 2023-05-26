Cranberry board nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted for two seats on the Wisconsin Cranberry Board. Producers who grow and sell cranberries in Wisconsin are eligible to nominate themselves or other producers.
Nomination forms will be mailed to producers who submit requests prior to June 1. Email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov to obtain a form. Completed forms must be signed, notarized and postmarked by June 1, and include the signatures of five eligible cranberry growers other than the nominee.
Completed forms should be mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Market Orders Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
The agency will conduct the Wisconsin Cranberry Board election from July 10 through Aug. 15. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept 1.
The Wisconsin Cranberry Board is comprised of seven producers from across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $500,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry growers. The funding supports the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cranberries. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for "cranberry board" – for more information.
Soybean board nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers who grow and sell soybeans in the open districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
• District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Iron, Marathon, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Washburn and Wood counties
• District 7 – Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Shawano, Vilas and Waupaca counties
Nomination forms will be mailed to producers who request one prior to June 1. Email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov to obtain a form. Completed forms must be signed, notarized and postmarked by June 1, and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee.
Completed forms should be mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Market Orders Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
The agency will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 10 through Aug. 15. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1.
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is comprised of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
Ginseng board holds election
Two nominees who are eligible to be elected to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin have been certified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended March 31. The candidates are Michael Cerny of Marathon, and Robert Kaldunski of Edgar.
Ballots will be mailed to eligible ginseng growers. Growers who haven’t received a ballot should email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov to obtain a form. Eligible growers may vote for the nominated growers or write in the names of other eligible producers.
Ballots must be emailed or mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708. They must be postmarked by June 15. Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1.
The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers who are responsible for administering Wisconsin’s Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $300,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin ginseng growers. The funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “ginseng board” – for more information.
Potato board holds election
Three nominees who are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board recently were certified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended March 31.
• District 1 Nominee – Tom Wild of Antigo. The district is comprised of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties.
• District 2 Nominee – Nicola Carey of Bancroft. The district is comprised of Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties.
• District 3 Nominee – Heidi Randall of Cambria. The district is comprised of Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood counties.
Ballots have been mailed to eligible potato growers. Growers who haven’t received a ballot should email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov to obtain a form. Eligible growers may vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in the name of another eligible producer.
Completed ballots must be emailed or mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708. Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 15. Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1.
The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. The funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “potato board” – more information.