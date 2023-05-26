Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn low-stress handling

Learn low-stress handling

Moving is stressful — whether to a new school, job or town. In much the same way, a change in environment will cause beef cattle to be stresse…

Dairy settles with Wisconsin DNR

Dairy settles with Wisconsin DNR

One of Wisconsin’s largest dairy operations has reached a settlement with state environmental regulators. The deal calls for the company to ev…

Celebrate dairy high-tech fun

Celebrate dairy high-tech fun

WEST BEND, Wis. – Few people have the chance to see a rotary-milking system in action, but visitors to Washington County's 35th-annual “Breakf…