Insurer earns awards
Kyle Lange, an American Family Insurance agent serving customers in the Wisconsin communities of Menasha and Seymour, recently earned multiple honors from American Family Insurance. He earned the company’s Premier Leaders and Peak Harvest awards. The first award is a distinction earned in sales levels among all lines of insurance. The second is for excellence in farm/ranch insurance sales, where he was second in the company of more than 2,500 agents.
Compeer awards grants
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded Farmers Market Grants totaling $89,503. It’s the fifth year Compeer Financial has offered the grants.
People are also reading…
The grants are supporting 77 farmers-market organizations, with funding to as much as $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts. There are 39 farmer vendors receiving grants of as much as $500. Since the grant debuted in 2019 the grants have directly impacted 10,173 people and touched the lives of 9 million farmers-market visitors. Visit compeer.com for more information.
Broadband funding offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $20 million to deliver broadband technical-assistance resources for rural communities, and to support the development and expansion of broadband cooperatives. The USDA is offering the funding through the new Broadband Technical Assistance Program.
It supports technical-assistance projects such as conducting feasibility studies, completing network designs and developing broadband financial-assistance applications. Funding also is available to help organizations access federal resources, and to conduct data collection and reporting. The initiative is made possible through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65 billion to expand access and reduce costs of high-speed internet. Visit rd.usda.gov for more information.
UAV, robot market to soar
The global agriculture unmanned-aerial vehicle and robots market is expected to have an annual growth rate of about 21 percent to 2027, according to market analyst BIS Research. Use of unmanned-aerial vehicle services reduces farmer operational costs by about $11.68 per acre, according to a report by Informa Economics and Measure. Automation increases the productivity of farms by about 3.3 percent. Visit bisresearch.com – search for “agriculture drones and robots market” – for more information.