Board appointees named
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently appointed four individuals to serve on the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board. Two of them are current members of the board and two are new appointees.
Miranda Leis of Cashton serves as the senior director of dairy handling and supply for CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley. She has been involved since 2005 in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau at both state and local levels. She also is involved in her family's 350-cow dairy operation. She currently serves as vice-chair of the state agriculture department’s board. She has been reappointed for another six-year term.
Paul Bauer of Ellsworth is the CEO of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. He was raised on a farm in Wausau and received his agricultural business degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He’s active in national milk policy related to National Milk Marketing Order reform, both with the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association and the National Milk Producers Federation. He’s reappointed to the board for another six-year term.
Tina Hinchley of Cambridge owns and operates Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, home to 400 dairy cattle. The farm has hosted many school groups, international delegations, industry visits and community events. Hinchley is appointed to a six-year term replacing long-time board member Andy Diercks.
Cindy Brown of Menomonie is the president of Chippewa Valley Bean, a leading exporter of kidney beans and processor of dark red kidney beans. She also has served in various leadership capacities on national and international trade boards and councils. She was appointed to fill a vacancy created due to the recent resignation of board member Patty Edelburg. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Ash trees sought
Emerald ash borer has caused the death and decline of tens of millions of ash trees. To help protect the tree species, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s emerald ash borer biological-control program is seeking live, infested ash trees. Program staff members will then use the wood to raise the borer’s natural enemies and release them in Wisconsin and 31 other emerald ash borer-infested states.
More ash trees are needed to continue producing and releasing stingless wasps that attack and kill emerald ash borer. The USDA program is asking Wisconsin residents to consider donating their ash trees. The USDA seeks a minimum donation of 100 green ash trees per harvest site. Contractors will harvest trees weekdays between January and May at no cost to the landowner and will return the site, to the best of a contractor’s ability, to pre-harvest conditions. Contact kyle.m.loughlin@usda.gov or 734-732-0025 for more information.
Soybean board nominations sought
Nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board are being accepted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Producers who grow and sell soybeans are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Iron, Marathon, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Washburn and Wood counties.
District 7 – Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Shawano, Vilas and Waupaca counties.
Nomination forms will be mailed to producers that request one prior to June 1. They also can be requested by contacting DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Completed forms must be signed, notarized and postmarked by June 1, and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee.
The Wisconsin Soybean Board election will be held from July 10 through Aug. 15. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1.
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. The funding supports the soybean industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
Insurer earns awards
Kyle Lange, an American Family Insurance agent serving customers in the Wisconsin communities of Menasha and Seymour, recently earned multiple honors from American Family Insurance. He earned the company’s Premier Leaders and Peak Harvest awards. The first award is a distinction earned in sales levels among all lines of insurance. The second is for excellence in farm/ranch insurance sales, where he was second in the company of more than 2,500 agents.
Compeer awards grants
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded Farmers Market Grants totaling $89,503. The grants are supporting 77 farmers-market organizations, with funding to as much as $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts.
There are 39 farmer vendors receiving grants of as much as $500. Since the grant debuted in 2019 the grants have directly impacted 10,173 people and touched the lives of 9 million farmers-market visitors. Visit compeer.com for more information.
Broadband funding offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $20 million to deliver broadband technical-assistance resources for rural communities, and to support the development and expansion of broadband cooperatives. The USDA is offering the funding through the new Broadband Technical Assistance Program. It supports technical-assistance projects such as conducting feasibility studies, completing network designs, and developing broadband financial-assistance applications. Funding also is available to help organizations access federal resources, and to conduct data collection and reporting. The initiative is made possible through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65 billion to expand access and reduce costs of high-speed internet. Visit rd.usda.gov for more information.