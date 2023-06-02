Buy-Wisconsin grants awarded
Ten Wisconsin companies will receive Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants. The competitive grant program is designed to strengthen the state’s agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products. The agency received 24 funding requests totaling more than $784,000. The grant recipients and their planned projects, totaling $200,000, are featured.
• Park Ridge Organics of Fond du Lac, improve product branding, enhance farm-store customer shopping experience, and launch new wholesale prepackaged-product options.
• Together Farms of Mondovi, expand agritourism efforts and increase marketing to support a new on-farm retail store.
• Sullivan Family Farm of Manitowoc, increase production with season-extension infrastructure and expand into new wholesale markets.
• Rock Ridge Orchard of Edgar, improve apple cold-storage capacity to expand Farm to School sales.
• Artisan Grain Collaborative of Madison, increase awareness and use of Wisconsin-grown and processed-grain products.
• BFF Kombucha of Spencer, produce, promote and distribute kombucha mocktails and mixers.
• Ourganic Farms of Watertown, expand development of sauerkraut and other fermented products.
• American Hazelnut Company of Gays Mills. enhance processing, update product labels to improve brand integrity and recognition, and diversify product lines.
• Graves Family Orchard of Brownsville, develop systems to more efficiently prepare, harvest and sell fruit.
• Bayfield Regional Food Producers Cooperative of Washburn, expand the Bayfield Foods CSA and launch the Bayfield Foods Buying Club.
Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information – search for “Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin” – for more information.
Conservation contracts extended
Agricultural producers and landowners with certain expiring Conservation Reserve Program contracts may receive additional rental incentives and extend that land’s role in conservation for another 30 years. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened the signup period for its Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers enrollment through July 31.
CLEAR30 prioritizes water-quality practices as a part of Continuous Conservation Reserve Program enrollment. It allows producers and landowners enrolling certain water-quality practices to enroll in 30-year contracts, extending the lifespan and strengthening the benefits of water-quality practices on their land.
To enroll landowners and producers should contact their local USDA Service Center. Visit farmers.gov/service-locator and fsa.usda.gov/crp for more information.
New dealership formed
SeedLink, of Rio, Wisconsin, and Meristem Crop Performance Group, based in Columbus, Ohio, recently formed a dealership agreement. SeedLink will carry the Meristem product line for farmers in Wisconsin. Visit seedlinkllc.com and meristemag.com for more information.
Program flexibilities offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is providing additional flexibilities and enhanced disaster-recovery assistance. They’re being provided through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program, the Livestock Indemnity Program and the Livestock Forage Disaster Program. The policy enhancements include an extended June 2 deadline to submit notices of loss and applications for payment for 2022 losses.
The Livestock Indemnity Program and the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program reimburse producers for a portion of the value of livestock, poultry and other animals that died because of a qualifying natural-disaster event or for loss of grazing acres, feed and forage.
The Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides benefits for grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or wildfire. Fire losses must occur on federally managed lands. The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program provides benefits for grazing losses not covered by the Livestock Forage Disaster Program. Visit farmers.gov – search for “local service center” – or farmers.gov – search for "recover" – for more information.
Rebates to be awarded
About $725,000 in insurance-premium rebates are expected to be awarded to farmers in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection received 450 applications for insurance-rebates on about 145,000 acres of land for a new program offering crop-insurance rebates for planting cover crops.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency is reviewing the applications and will work with insurance providers to issue the rebates on producers’ upcoming crop-insurance bills. Eligible applicants who have an active policy with an approved insurance provider and who submitted correct field and acreage information should anticipate receiving the rebate. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “crop insurance rebates” – for more information.
Emergency-relief funding
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to provide $3.7 billion in Emergency Relief Program and Emergency Livestock Relief Program assistance to crop and livestock producers who sustained losses from a qualifying natural-disaster event in calendar year 2022. The USDA is sharing early information to allow producers time to gather documents in advance of program delivery.
Through distribution of remaining funds, the USDA also is concluding the 2021 Emergency Livestock Relief Program by sending payments in the amount of 20 percent of the initial program payment to all existing recipients.
The USDA also intends to provide an Emergency Relief Program track for producers who had coverage through the Risk Management Agency’s federal crop insurance or the Farm Service Agency’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. The USDA expects to send pre-filled applications directly to eligible producers in early summer.
For producers who have been unable to avail themselves of risk-management coverage or whose losses weren’t covered, the USDA intends to offer a program track to access Emergency Relief Program assistance. The assistance will be provided to producers who suffered a decrease in allowable gross revenue in 2022 due to necessary expenses related to losses of eligible crops from a qualifying natural-disaster event.
Instead of implementing these program tracks as two separate phases on different timelines, the Farm Service Agency intends to make both tracks available to producers at the same time. Visit farmers.gov – search for “local service center” – for more information.
Meat-processor grants awarded
Eight Wisconsin meat processors will receive grants through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. The grants were offered to expand Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
A total of $200,000 was available for the 2023 grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. The agency received 70 applications with more than $2.8 million in grant requests. Eight processors will receive grants for their planned projects.
• Salchert Meats of St. Cloud, infrastructure for long-term sustainability project
• JM Watkins of Plum City, expansion and new storefront construction
• Wisconsin River Meats of Mauston, expanded refrigeration and rail-hanging system
• University of Wisconsin-River Falls, renovation of livestock-holding pens and handling facilities
• NF Packing, Inc. of Elkhorn, construction of USDA-licensed facility to address meat-supply-chain gaps
• The Durand Smokehouse of Durand, processing and automation expansion
• Sailer’s Food Market & Meat Processing of Elmwood, expansion to improve efficiency and competitiveness
• D-D Meat Processing of Sheboygan Falls, refrigeration and industrial-tank expansion
Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “meat and livestock development” – for more information.
Conservation funding offered
Funding of $500 million will be made available to advance partner-driven solutions to conservation on agricultural land through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The program leverages a voluntary approach to conservation that expands the reach of conservation efforts and climate-smart agriculture through public-private partnerships. Visit nrcs.usda.gov – search for “regional conservation partnership program” – for more information.
Best State Whiskey contest set
The 2023 Heartland Whiskey Competition will be held August 1-2 in St. Louis, Missouri. State corn marketing associations such as the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board are sponsoring the event.
The judged competition is sanctioned by the American Craft Spirits Association and is limited to craft whiskeys that contain some amount of corn as an ingredient. Any craft distiller in the United States is eligible to enter product for judging in multiple categories.
New for the 2023 competition is a national "cross-category" award – top farmer-distiller. The award will be presented to the top-scoring whisky across all categories that’s produced by a distillery whose owner(s) operates a working farm. Visit heartlandwhiskeycompetition.com for more information.
Climate-smart funding offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is making available $850 million in fiscal year 2023 for its oversubscribed conservation programs. Those programs are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts producer applications for its conservation programs year-round, but producers interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program or the Conservation Stewardship Program should apply by their state’s ranking dates to be considered for funding in the current cycle. Visit nrcs.usda.gov – search for “local service center” – or nrcs.usda.gov – search for “Wisconsin” – for more information.
UAV, robot market to soar
The global agriculture unmanned-aerial vehicle and robots market is expected to have an annual growth rate of about 21 percent to 2027, according to market analyst BIS Research. Use of unmanned-aerial vehicle services reduces farmer operational costs by about $11.68 per acre, according to a report by Informa Economics and Measure. Automation increases the productivity of farms by about 3.3 percent. Visit bisresearch.com – search for “agriculture drones and robots market” – for more information.
Financing for food-related businesses
A publication titled Financing Sources for Food-Related Business features national and local finance opportunities that may be available to farmers and other food-related businesses. The directory features four types of funding sources.
• crowdfunding
• start-up accelerator
• miscellaneous
• federal government resources
Resources on writing grant and loan applications also is provided. Visit canr.msu.edu – search for “funding sources for food-related businesses” – for more information.
Sustainable research, education boosted
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested more than $46 million in the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. The program provides farmer-driven grants and education programs.
The 10-year awards are being made by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture in regional Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education-host institutions and the National Reporting, Coordinating and Communications Office.
Each region is guided by volunteer administrative councils that make grants and set regional priorities. The councils are comprised of farmers and ranchers, and representatives from universities, government, agribusiness and nonprofits. Technical reviewers, also volunteers, lend professional and practical experience to help councils evaluate project proposals.
The projects cover topics such as on-farm renewable energy, pest and weed management, pastured livestock and rotational grazing, no-till and conservation tillage, cover crops, high tunnel and session extension, crop rotations, marketing, sustainable communities, integrated systems, pollinators, local and regional food systems, and small ruminants. Visit nifa.usda.gov – search "SARE" for more information.
Animal-health preparedness funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is awarding $2.29 million through the National Animal Health Laboratory Network Farm Bill program to advance animal-health preparedness. The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for the program as part of an overall strategy to prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions.
The funding supports projects focused on increasing capacity for disease testing through stockpiling efforts, standardizing data management and increasing high-throughput testing with the addition of diagnostic-testing instruments and technical expertise in laboratories. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.