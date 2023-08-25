Disaster assistance offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is extending emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs such as replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. The Farm Service Agency will review loans based on extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Producers in several counties in Minnesota are eligible for emergency loans. Producers in contiguous companies in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin also are eligible.
As a result of severe storms and flooding producers in Wisconsin’s Burnett, Douglas, La Crosse, Pierce, Vernon are eligible for emergency loans. The application deadline is March 19, 2024. Visit fsa.usda.gov – search “emergency farm loans” – for more information.
Counties eligible for aid
Wisconsin’s Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties have been designated natural disaster areas, which enables the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit. Producers affected by severe to extreme or exceptional drought are eligible for emergency loans to meet various recovery needs such as the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. The Farm Service Agency will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the counties suffered from a drought-intensity value during the growing season of
• D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks; or
• D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Visit farmers.gov – search “local service center” – for more information.
Pierce County producers eligible
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency provides physical-loss loans that can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of agricultural operations. Producers in Wisconsin’s Pierce County are eligible to apply for physical-loss loans as a result of hail damage that occurred July 24-25.
Examples of affected property include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay. The application deadline is Apr. 11, 2024. Visit farmers.gov – search “local service center” – for more information.
Assistance offered to borrowers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $530 million in additional financial assistance for qualifying guaranteed farm-loan programs borrowers. Since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law in August 2022, the USDA has provided about $1.15 billion in assistance to more than 20,000 distressed borrowers.
It’s part of an ongoing effort to keep borrowers farming and remove obstacles that currently prevent many borrowers from returning to their land, according to the USDA. Visit farmers.gov – search “distressed borrowers” – for more information.
Surface-water grants offered
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will award more than $6 million to local groups to protect and improve surface water. Producer-led groups, lake groups, river groups, local governments and nonprofits are encouraged to apply for grants.
The DNR's Surface Water Grants Program leverages money from the water-resources account of the state conservation fund. The funding can be used to support locally driven projects that invest in watersheds and surface water bodies.
The amount of funding available varies by project. Grants operate on a reimbursement basis and require matching funds from 25 to 33 percent of the total project cost.
Pre-application submissions are due Sept. 15. Organizations will be connected to local assistance to ensure eligibility to submit a final application Nov. 15. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov – search “surface water” – for more information.
Drought resource launched
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently launched a Drought Resource webpage. It provides information about current drought conditions and resources from various DNR programs and other state and national programs.
In the past few years Wisconsin has transitioned from record-high water levels to one of the driest starts to summer on record in many parts of the state. The change has resulted in reduced water levels and increased risk and severity of wildfires. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov – search “drought” – for more information.
State-fair data shared
The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair was attended by more than 1 million people, according to Wisconsin State Fair officials. The fair also featured 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries.
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150. The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $105,000. And the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155. A significant portion of funds raised at the auctions provide scholarships and benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs.
The 2024 will be held Aug. 1-11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wistatefair.com for more information.
Sustainable certification sought
Gro Alliance of Cuba City, Wisconsin, recently enrolled in Leading Harvest as a program user. The seed-production company is working to certify its sustainability practices to the Leading Harvest Farmland Management Standard.
The program’s core elements are climate-smart practices that use innovation to improve soil quality, reduce chemical runoff and reduce fuel usage. The same practices are proving to benefit Gro Alliance’s clients with improved seed quality and yield, Gro Alliance stated. Visit groalliance.com and breederdirectllc.com for more information.
Rural, tribal projects launched
Four projects that aim to support Wisconsin’s rural communities and tribal nations have been selected to receive funding through the Wisconsin Rural Partnership initiative. The initiative was established with $9.3 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The goals are to advance the land-grant mission of the University of Wisconsin, support community-based projects and create new partnerships to better meet rural community needs.
The university’s Wisconsin Rural Partnership initiative is part of a broader $28 million USDA-funded Institute for Rural Partnerships, housed at UW-Madison, Auburn University and the University of Vermont. The institute aims to promote equitable, resilient and prosperous food and agricultural systems and expanded opportunities for rural community development. The four research projects selected for Wisconsin Rural Partnership funding are
Rural Livability Project. Access to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, healthcare and other critical institutions and services is becoming increasingly challenging. Rural communities also are seeing changes to their economic foundations and decline in civic engagement. That can make it difficult for rural residents to reliably meet their needs, reducing the livability of their communities. The aim for the project is to identify key assets needed to sustain rural communities and to find the best ways forward in developing community economic-development policies and strategies to support rural livability. The project will help communities identify their challenges along with assets that can be mobilized to support a stronger future.
Promoting mental health support for children. The United States is experiencing a crisis in children’s mental health, and there’s a dearth of mental-health resources for children in rural areas. The project goal is to build capacity for sustained and integrated family-centered and family-school-community mental health support for children in rural Wisconsin communities.
Connecting cultural values and indigenous research toward food-system resilience. Tribal nations increasingly face environmental challenges that threaten native food systems and community resilience. At the same time Wisconsin tribes are developing and implementing food-system transformation efforts to enhance community food security, access to culturally-appropriate foods and a return to traditional food economies. The project aims to engage tribal nations and partners to co-create an understanding of high-priority, indigenous-led research, education and outreach projects to help tribes sustain and expand food sovereignty in the face of environmental challenges.
Community health workers as a bridge between Extension and rural healthcare systems. Health inequities in rural areas are difficult to address because of limited access to healthcare and public-health service constraints. Within rural communities. Additional barriers exist for people with limited income and people of color. The project will leverage UW-Extension’s Health & Well-Being Institute’s community assets to establish a network of Extension-based community health workers, who can respond to emerging needs in rural communities using a whole family lens. Researchers will recruit, hire, train and supervise community health workers from rural and tribal communities in Wisconsin.
Contact heidi.zoerb@wisc.edu or 608-262-4849 for more information.