Related to this story

Most Popular

Breeders committed to long haul

Breeders committed to long haul

BARABOO, Wis. – Ken and Travis Pierce, father and son, have made Hereford genetics a full-time endeavor. There are opportunities in the seedst…

Milk margins hit basement

Milk margins hit basement

For the month of June the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency reported a milk margin of $3.65 per hundredweight more than fee…

Digesters power electric vehicles

Digesters power electric vehicles

Renewable energy from dairy manure could possibly be used to charge electric vehicles, according to researchers at Michigan State University.

Reduce drought-related risk impact

Reduce drought-related risk impact

Drought threatens agribusiness stability, reducing yields and potentially wiping out harvests. That affects everyone in agribusiness – from fa…