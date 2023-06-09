Meat industry nominations sought
The University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences in Madison and the Wisconsin Livestock and Meat Council are seeking nominations for the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s 2023 class of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through June 16.
The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was established to recognize the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the state’s meat industry. The contributions may include business ventures, processing innovations, educational efforts, leadership roles or other efforts that have positively affected the production, distribution and/or consumption of meat products. Past inductees include scientists, policymakers, professors, equipment suppliers and operators of both large and small processing plants.
The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 2, as part of the Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Send nomination forms to jeffrey.swenson@wisconsin.gov or to Jeff Swenson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 63708-8911.
Prevented-planting input sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently published a request for information, announcing public listening sessions and soliciting comments on possible changes to prevented-planting-crop-insurance coverage. The USDA’s Risk Management Agency will accept written comments until Sept. 1. The USDA requests input on prevented planting topics.
• Harvest-price option – Feedback on whether to allow the prevented-planting payment calculations to be based on the greater of projected price or harvest price in the revenue-protection plan of insurance.
• “1 in 4” rule – Input on the challenges or experiences since the rule – to be eligible for a prevented-planting coverage acreage must have been planted to a crop, insured and harvested in at least one of the previous four crop years – was implemented nationwide.
• 10 percent additional coverage option – Feedback on whether the Risk Management Agency should reinstate the option to buy-up prevented-planting coverage by 10 percent.
• Contract price – Feedback on whether prevented-planting costs are greater for contracted crops and how prevented-planting payments should be calculated for contract crops.
• General – Willingness to pay additional premium for expanded prevented-planting benefits, recommendations on other prevented-planting limitations.
Visit rma.usda.gov – search for "prevented planting request for information" – for more information.
County fairs awarded grants
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America recently awarded $227,750 in grants to 57 county fairs to improve facilities and experiences offered to communities across the upper Midwest.
The grant recipients reported the average age of fairground buildings was 47 years old. Many reported that no updates have been made since they were built.
Fair organizations rely heavily on community volunteers. One third of fairs have no paid staff. The grants were awarded to fairs in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Food-business center chosen
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently chose the Michigan State University-Center for Regional Food Systems to establish a Regional Food Business Center. It’s expected to help more farm and food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state and local resources.
The USDA and the Michigan State University-Center for Regional Food Systems will enter into a cooperative agreement to establish the Great Lakes Midwest Regional Food Business Center. The center will receive $20 million to launch and coordinate the center with partners in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. More than $10 million will be distributed directly to technical-assistance providers and eligible business owners. Small- to mid-sized and historically marginalized food and farm business owners will be prioritized for business-builder awards.
Partners will serve as network coordinators for their respective geographic areas – the Chicago Food Policy Action Council, the Northwest Indiana Food Council, the Food Finance Institute of the University of Wisconsin System and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Food Systems. The Michigan State University-Center for Regional Food Systems also will serve as the coordinator for Michigan.
Technical assistance will feature business coaching, increasing profitability, accessing new markets and connecting with resources across the region. Visit ams.usda.gov – search for “regional food business centers” – and foodsystems.msu.edu for more information.
Best State Whiskey contest set
The 2023 Heartland Whiskey Competition will be held August 1-2 in St. Louis, Missouri. State corn marketing associations such as the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board are sponsoring the event.
The judged competition is sanctioned by the American Craft Spirits Association and is limited to craft whiskeys that contain some amount of corn as an ingredient. Any craft distiller in the United States is eligible to enter product for judging in multiple categories.
New for the 2023 competition is a national "cross-category" award – top farmer-distiller. The award will be presented to the top-scoring whisky across all categories that’s produced by a distillery whose owner(s) operates a working farm. Visit heartlandwhiskeycompetition.com for more information.
Climate-smart funding offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is making available $850 million in fiscal year 2023 for its oversubscribed conservation programs. Those programs are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts producer applications for its conservation programs year-round, but producers interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program or the Conservation Stewardship Program should apply by their state’s ranking dates to be considered for funding in the current cycle. Visit nrcs.usda.gov – search for “local service center” – or nrcs.usda.gov – search for “Wisconsin” – for more information.
UAV, robot market to soar
The global agriculture unmanned-aerial vehicle and robots market is expected to have an annual growth rate of about 21 percent to 2027, according to market analyst BIS Research. Use of unmanned-aerial vehicle services reduces farmer operational costs by about $11.68 per acre, according to a report by Informa Economics and Measure. Automation increases the productivity of farms by about 3.3 percent. Visit bisresearch.com – search for “agriculture drones and robots market” – for more information.