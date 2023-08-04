Related to this story

Consider horse traveling comfort

Thousands of miles of dotted lines have passed before the view of Jackie Crawford while hauling some of the world’s greatest. She’s a world-ch…

Food-insecurity rate increases

Food insecurity recently reached 17 percent in the United States, matching the rate last reached in March 2022, according to the June Consumer…

Family continues farming love

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – Austin Clary says he’s lucky. Without a family member who owned farmland and was willing to sell it, he probably would…

Farm Technology Days offers variety

BARABOO, Wis. – Attendees of the 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days had plenty of opportunities to see a wide variety of displays, exhibits a…

Startups address climate change

Seven startup companies recently were selected to participate in the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator. The cohort consists of companies focuse…