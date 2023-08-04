Door County hosting “Alice”
Door County, Wisconsin will host the 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 2-4, 2024. The program-planning committee invites individuals from Door County and surrounding communities to donate their time or resources.
Door County has more than 600 farms, 96 percent of which are family farms. The county’s agriculture industry provides more than 2,100 jobs and $78 million in economic activity. Its producers manage more than 114,500 acres. Wisconsin’s cherry production is about entirely from Door County.
The 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow, will visit the county more than 10 times prior to the 2024 finals. Alice in Dairyland is a communications professional who works to educate the public about Wisconsin agriculture. Each May a new Alice is selected from a group of candidates and each year a different county hosts the finals.
The 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals will be May 4 at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay. Contact aliceindoorcounty24@gmail.com for more information.
Organic partner chosen
The Organic Trade Association recently was selected as a national partner for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program. The Rodale Institute will be the Organic Trade Association’s core partner.
The association will manage and oversee activities throughout the country that support market development for organic products, facilitate the matching of organic producers and suppliers, and educate handlers in effective ways of dealing with organic products.
The Transition to Organic Partnership Program is part of the USDA’s $300 million Organic Transition Initiative, which was developed to help foster organic agriculture and make technical assistance available to transitioning and existing organic farmers. Through the Transition to Organic Partnership Program the USDA and its partner organizations will provide locally-based farmer training and education in six regions across the county.
The Organic Trade Association, Rodale and other partners will develop several activities.
• Technical assistance and workshops at national and regional levels on aspects of developing markets for organic products, including educating and empowering farmers and handlers by addressing market trends, marketing and business strategies, and other topics to help them succeed in the organic marketplace
• Strategies to connect organic producers with buyers, including the organization of in-person buyer/seller events and hosted buyer tours of regional areas to provide a forum for networking and interaction, as well as listing participants in online clearinghouses and databases that allow for targeted searching
• The Handler Transition Training/Education program, which will provide training materials and educational resources to support handlers in effectively managing organic products, looking at such handling concerns as labeling, contamination prevention, storage and fraud-prevention plans.
People are also reading…
Visit ams.usda.gov – search for “Transition to Organic Partnership Program” – for more information.
Senators introduce affordability bill
U.S. Senators Angus King, I-Maine, and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, recently introduced bipartisan legislation to make ownership of homes and farms more affordable for Americans in rural areas. The Access to Credit for our Rural Economy – ACRE Act of 2023 – would give small community banks greater flexibility to offer low-interest, affordable loans and mortgages to rural borrowers.
The legislation would grant community banks the same tax-exempt status on certain earned interest that applies to farm-credit institutions. That would allow farm-real-estate borrowers and rural-homeowners access to lower interest rates. The exemption also would apply to single-family-home-mortgage loans in rural communities with fewer than 2,500 residents and for mortgages less than $750,000.
Chapter elects officers
The Wisconsin Farmers Union Iowa-Grant Chapter recently elected new officers.
• President – Julie Case
• Vice-president – Allison Crook
• Secretary – Michelle Godez
• Treasurer – Angie Mitchell
Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
Foundation director named
John Hromyak recently was named foundation director of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation. He joins Wisconsin Farm Bureau with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fund development and marketing programs.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from Edgewood College.
He previously served as the executive director of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation and most recently as director of the Agrace Hospice Care Foundation. Visit wfbf.com/foundation for more information.