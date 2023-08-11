Beginning-farmer applications sought
Applications are now being accepted for a 2023-2024 course session serving beginning farmers in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The Land Stewardship Project’s Farm Beginnings initiative is a training program focused on goal-setting, marketing and financial skills needed to establish a successful farm business.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 1. The class costs $1,000 for as many as two participants per farm. Scholarships are available.
Visit landstewardshipproject.org – search “farm beginnings class” – or contact annelie@landstewardshipproject.org or 612-400-6350 or pingram@landstewardshipproject.org or 612-400-6349 for more information.
USDA accepts grassland acres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted offers for about 2.7 million acres for the 2023 Conservation Reserve Program Grassland signup. The program enables producers and landowners to continue grazing and haying practices while protecting grasslands and furthering overall Conservation Reserve Program conservation efforts.
The grassland program leverages working-lands practices to improve biodiversity and conserve environmentally sensitive land. Producers may still make an offer to participate in the Continuous CRP signup. Visit fsa.usda.gov – search for “continuous CRP” – and offices.sc.egov.usda.gov – search for “service center locator” – for more information.
USDA amends soybean standards
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is removing “Soybeans of Other Colors” as an official grade-determining factor in the U.S. Standards for Soybeans. The agency established the standards in the U.S. Grain Standard Standards Act to help market soybeans and historically included “Soybeans of Other Colors” as a grading factor for determining quality.
The USDA received requests from representatives of U.S. soybean producers and grain traders to remove the term as a grade-determining factor for describing the quality of yellow soybeans. The change is effective Sept. 1. Contact Barry.L.Gomoll@usda.gov for more information.
GroundBreaker nominations sought
Compeer Financial is accepting nominations for its 2024 GroundBreaker of the Year Award. The award program recognizes young, beginning and small-scale farmers who are transforming the industry.
Candidates must be younger than 35 years of age, with less than a decade of farming experience or generating less than $250,000 in annual gross sales. Farmers may nominate themselves or be nominated by a family member, friend, colleague, partner or acquaintance.
The nomination deadline is Aug. 31. The winner will be announced at Compeer’s GroundBreakers Conference in early 2024 and will receive a $5,000 cash award. Visit compeer.com/groundbreakeroftheyear for more information.
USDA invests in biofuels
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently shared its plans to invest as much as $500 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to increase the availability of domestic biofuels. In December 2022 the agency made available $50 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding to expand the use and availability of biofuels through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The first awardees of 59 infrastructure projects will receive a total of $25 million.
One of the awardees, BP Kenosha Travel Plaza in Wisconsin, will use a $259,853 grant to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels. It plans to install four E15 – a blend of 85 percent gasoline and 15 percent ethanol – dispensers. It also plans to install two B20 – a blend of 80 percent diesel and 20 percent biodiesel – dispensers. Also planned is the installation of an ethanol-storage tank and a biodiesel-storage tank. Visit rd.usda.gov – search for “higher blends infrastructure program” – for more information.
Enterprise areas protect lands
The St. Marie Agricultural Enterprise Area was designated as an agricultural enterprise area in 2021. It covers portions of the towns of St. Marie and Princeton in Wisconsin’s Green Lake County. Bounded by the Fox, Black Creek and Puchyan rivers, the area features farmland primarily comprised of family farms ranging from 10 acres to 180 acres and producing crops such as corn, beans, fruits and vegetables.
The Farmland Preservation program is a partnership between local governments, landowners, farmers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The program offers two avenues for participation – farmland-preservation zoning and agricultural enterprise areas.
The St. Marie Agricultural Enterprise Area has helped farmers and other landowners to achieve conservation and land-preservation goals while incentivizing land-use protections with the farmland-preservation tax credit. Farmland-preservation agreements ensure that farms will be managed to the state’s soil- and water-conservation standards.
The Green Lake County Land and Water Conservation Department has seen an increased interest in the farmland-preservation program in recent years, leading to the creation of the Town of Princeton Agricultural Enterprise Area in 2023. Local landowners or townships interested in starting a new Agricultural Enterprise Area or learning more about farmland-preservation zoning are urged to contact their local county conservation department. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search “agricultural enterprise areas” – for more information.
ADM expands regenerative effort
Archer Daniels Midland is expanding “re:generations,” its regenerative-agriculture program. It enrolled more than 1 million acres in 2022 and is continuing to expand the program to cover 2 million acres in 2023. Its goal is to reach 4 million acres globally by 2025.
The expansion will offer producers in 18 states and three Canadian provinces financial incentives and technical support for implementing practices such as cover cropping, improved nutrient management and conservation tillage.
Enrollees receive premium payments ranging to as much as $25 per acre per year. In some instances they also can receive an additional per bushel premium for grain delivered to ADM, the company stated.
Technical assistance partners such as the American Farmland Trust, Ducks Unlimited, the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts and Practical Farmers of Iowa will provide producer support. Visit admadvantage.com/regen for more information.
Seed-dealer incentive offered
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is offering an incentive to seed dealers who enter their customers in the Wisconsin Soybean Association’s 2023 Soybean Yield Contest. Seed dealers will receive $100 for entering one grower, $200 for entering three growers and $300 for entering five or more growers.
Any soybean-production system may be entered in the contest. Two winners will be selected from each of the state’s four geographic divisions. Additional contest awards include the Planting Green Award, the New Contestant Award and the Wisconsin 100-bushel Soybean Club. Contest fields must have at least five contiguous acres and contestants must be at least 14 years of age on or before Dec. 1.
The Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest is managed by the Wisconsin Soybean Association. It’s sponsored by the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board and soybean checkoff dollars.
To qualify for the incentive the customer must complete an entry form and a harvest form. Entry forms must be postmarked by Aug. 31 to be eligible. Harvest forms need to be postmarked by Dec. 1. Visit wisoybean.org – search “2023 yield contest” – for more information.
Herbicide comments sought
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently released a draft “Herbicide Strategy” for public comment. The strategy describes proposed early mitigations for more than 900 listed endangered species and designated critical habitats. The agency aims to reduce potential impacts from herbicide use while helping to ensure their continued availability.
The strategy is part of the EPA’s ongoing effort to develop a multi-chemical, multi-species approach to meeting obligations in the Endangered Species Act. EPA stated that its traditional chemical-by-chemical, species-by-species approach to meeting the obligations is slow and costly.
The agency stated that it expects the strategy will increase the efficiency of future Endangered Species Act consultations on herbicides with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The latter agency has authority for most listed species that could benefit from the proposed mitigations.
The strategy’s proposed mitigations reflect practices that can be readily implemented by growers and identified by pesticide applicators and that provide flexibility for growers to select the mitigations that work best for them, the EPA stated. Visit epa.gov – search “endangered species” – for more information.
Healthcare access expanded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding access to healthcare for more than 5 million people living in 39 states and Puerto Rico as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The USDA is awarding $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to help 172 rural healthcare organizations expand critical services. The investments will be used to expand healthcare services in 39 states including Wisconsin as well as Puerto Rico. Visit www.rd.usda.gov for more information.