Related to this story

Most Popular

Lamb excellence means research

Lamb excellence means research

CUBA CITY, Wis. – Cori Atten says she was thinking “Mind Over Matter” as her reserve-champion ram lamb sold for $5,805 at the recent Lafayette…

Sisters churn skills into business

Sisters churn skills into business

COLUMBUS, Wis. – Life has been “churning” for sisters Jen and Julie Orchard, who began selling their Royal Guernsey Creamery butter in January…

Pork-producer optimism dampened

Pork-producer optimism dampened

The National Pork Board in 1987 launched its well-known ad slogan, “Pork: The Other White Meat,” in an attempt to align its products closer to…

Consider horse traveling comfort

Consider horse traveling comfort

Thousands of miles of dotted lines have passed before the view of Jackie Crawford while hauling some of the world’s greatest. She’s a world-ch…

Butter needs milk fat

Butter needs milk fat

The 85-cow Guernsey herd at Gurn-Z Meadow Farm near Columbus, Wisconsin, produces on average milk with 4.7 percent fat and 3.4 percent protein…