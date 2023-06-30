Emergency-relief program updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating Emergency Relief Program Phase Two to provide a method for valuing losses and accessing program benefits to eligible producers of certain crops. That includes crops grown and used by the same producer for forage that’s grown, stored and fed to livestock and that don’t generate revenue directly from the crop’s sale.
The updates ensure that Emergency Relief Program benefits are more reflective of the producers’ actual crop losses resulting from 2020 and 2021 natural-disaster events. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will begin accepting Emergency Relief Program Phase Two applications from eligible wine grape and forage producers. The deadline to submit applications for the updated program is July 14.
The Farm Service Agency in January 2023 announced Emergency Relief Program Phase Two. It was designed to fill remaining gaps in previous natural-disaster assistance for 2020 and 2021.
To be eligible producers must have suffered a decrease in allowable gross revenue in 2020 or 2021 due to necessary expenses related to losses of eligible crops from a qualifying natural-disaster event. Assistance is primarily for producers of crops that weren’t covered by federal crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. That’s because crops covered by those programs were included in Emergency Relief Program Phase One administered in 2022.
Producers of crops grown for on-farm use other than wine grapes and forage may request consideration to use a crop’s value in their allowable gross revenue. Submit requests to RA.FSA.DCWA2.ppb@wdc.usda.gov. The Farm Service Agency’s deputy administrator for farm programs will review submitted requests.
Producers should contact their local Farm Service Agency offices to make an appointment to apply for Emergency Relief Program Phase Two. The USDA reminds producers that July 15 is a major deadline to complete acreage reports for most crops.
The Farm Service Agency encourages producers to complete the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two application and acreage report during the same office visit. Applications for the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program, a revenue-based program for losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, also may be completed.
Visit fsa.usda.gov – search for “Revenue Loss Assistance ERP” – and farmers.gov – search for “Revenue Loss Assistance PARP” – and fsa.usda.gov – search for “Emergency Relief Program Phase 2 and PARP” – for more information.
Emergency-conservation programs updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency also has established policy corrections for the Emergency Conservation Program and the Emergency Forest Restoration Program. The policy correction clarifies that federal payments received for the same practice will be considered duplicative assistance for producers who receive Emergency Conservation Program and Emergency Forest Restoration Program payments.
The revisions are related to program updates that the Farm Service Agency issued in January giving more farmers, ranchers and tribes the opportunity to apply for and access programs that support recovery following natural disasters. Those programs provide financial and technical assistance to restore conservation practices such as fencing, damaged farmland or forests following natural disasters.
Visit fsa.usda.gov – search for “Emergency Conservation Program” – and fsa.usda.gov– search for “Emergency Forest Restoration Program” – for more information.
Animal-raising claims bolstered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing an effort to strengthen substantiation of animal-raising claims. The action builds on the work the department already has undertaken to protect consumers from false and misleading labels.
“Grass-fed” and “free-range” are voluntary marketing claims that highlight certain aspects of how animals for meat and poultry products are raised. The claims must be approved by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service before they can be included on meat- and poultry-product labels. The Food Safety and Inspection Service last updated its guideline on claims in 2019.
The agency has received several petitions and comments from stakeholders asking it to reevaluate its oversight of animal-raising claims, specifically, how they’re substantiated. The veracity of claims such as “raised without antibiotics” or “no antibiotics ever” also has come into question.
In partnership with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, the Food Safety and Inspection Service will conduct a sampling project to assess antibiotic residues in cattle destined for the “raised without antibiotics” market. The project results will help inform whether the Food Safety and Inspection Service should require that laboratory-testing results be submitted for the “raised without antibiotics” claim or start a new verification-sampling program.
The agency also will be issuing a revised industry guideline to recommend companies strengthen the documentation they submit to the agency to substantiate animal-raising claims. The agency plans to encourage use of third-party certification to verify the claims. Together the actions will be used to guide potential rulemaking on animal-raising claims. Visit fsis.usda.gov for more information.
Bunge, Viterra to merge
Bunge Limited recently entered into an agreement with Viterra Limited to merge with Viterra in a stock and cash transaction. The merger is expected to create a global agribusiness company.
The combined company’s increased diversification across geographies, seasonal cycles and crops is expected to increase resiliency. It augments Bunge’s existing footprint with significant grain-handling capacity while expanding origination capabilities in key regions and crops where Bunge is underrepresented. The combined company will be diversified across key export origins, as well as major crush destinations, Bunge stated.
The merger is expected to close in mid-2024, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by Bunge shareholders. Visit bunge.com and viterra.com for more information.
Electric grid receives boost
The U.S. Department of Energy recently named the second cohort to receive more than $77 million in Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants. Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law the grants were created to help modernize the electric grid to reduce impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters while also ensuring power-sector reliability.
A total of $2.3 billion in Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants will be distributed in the next five years to states, territories and federally recognized tribes based on a formula that includes factors such as population size, land area, probability and severity of disruptive events, and a locality’s historical expenditures on mitigation efforts. Those entities will then award funds to complete a diverse set of projects, with priority given to efforts that generate the greatest community benefit while providing clean, affordable and reliable energy.
Wisconsin is among the states being awarded funding for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. It is expected to invest in the modernization and hardening of the state’s electric grid to protect it from current and future threats. Selected projects are expected to increase the skilled workforce, demonstrate partnerships with training providers, and improve the total number of contractors trained to operate and maintain eligible resilience projects. Visit energy.gov for more information.
Lighting market forecasted
The global agricultural lighting market is projected to grow from about $12 billion in 2023 to more than $21 billion by 2028. Driving market growth are an increasing population and increased government funding, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.
Modern lighting solutions incorporate intelligent-control systems that use software to optimize lighting operations. The systems encompass automated scheduling, occupancy sensing, daylight harvesting and energy management. Implementing those software-driven functionalities necessitates additional efforts in terms of programming, customization and integration with the lighting hardware.
The high-intensity light source segment is expected to grow significantly. Those lighting systems are available in various wattages, allowing for flexibility in meeting lighting requirements of different crop types and sizes. They can provide wide coverage, illuminating larger areas within agricultural facilities.
Some agricultural applications require lower-wattage lighting solutions due to the nature of the crops being grown. Leafy greens, herbs and young seedlings have less light-intensity requirements. The below 50-watt segment offers sufficient light output for such crops without excessive energy consumption or heat generation.
The livestock-application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. The livestock industry is typically larger in scale compared to horticulture and aquaculture. Demand for lighting solutions in livestock operations is significant because lighting plays a crucial role in maintaining animal welfare, productivity and overall management.
Visit marketsandmarkets.com – search for “agricultural lighting” – for more information.
Bobcat invests in software firm
Bobcat Company recently invested in Agtonomy, a Silicon Valley-based software company. Agtonomy’s technology enables farmers to remotely execute field tasks such as weeding, spraying, mowing and transporting.
Bobcat’s agriculture equipment and attachments are designed for farmers, ranchers and landowners. Through the partnership, the companies will collaborate to create ways of enhancing Bobcat equipment for increased productivity and performance to benefit farmers and specialty growers. Visit bobcat.com and agtonomy.com for more information.