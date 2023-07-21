Natural-disaster areas designated
Five Wisconsin counties have been designated natural disaster areas due to extended drought. The designation enables the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Those loans can be used to replace equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation, or refinance certain debts.
Producers in Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Jefferson and Sauk counties are eligible for emergency loans.
Producers in contiguous counties also are eligible – Adams, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Vernon, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
The deadline for emergency-loan applications is March 11, 2024. The Farm Service Agency will review loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Visit farmers.gov – search “disaster assistance discovery tool” – for more information
Potato-board election certified
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the 2023 Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election results. Three potato producers have begun three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board.
People are also reading…
- Tom Wild of Antigo, representing District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties
- Nicola Carey of Bancroft, representing District 2 – Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties
- Heidi Randall of Cambria, representing District 3 – Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood counties
Visit datcp.wi.gov – search “marketing boards” – for more information
Ginseng-board election certified
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the 2023 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election results. Aaron Kaiser and Robert Kaldunski, both of Edgar, have begun three-year terms as elected members of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search “marketing boards” – for more information.
Teacher earns award
Jessica Rettler, a teacher from Tri- County Elementary in Plainfield, Wisconsin, recently earned a 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award. The award was presented in June during the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference. Rettler was one of seven teachers recognized during the conference.
The National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Farm Credit partner each year to honor teachers in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the ways they use agricultural concepts to teach reading, writing, math, science, social studies and more.
Rettler shares the multifaceted world of agriculture with students, their families and peers through discussions of current agriculture-related topics. She also helps students experience agriculture hands-on by making ice cream and fruit smoothies, sampling real maple syrup, and taking field trips to local farms. Visit wisagclassroom.org and nifa.usda.gov for more information.