Related to this story

Most Popular

Family dairy focuses on genes

Family dairy focuses on genes

PULASKI, Wis. – It’s cool to see what modern breeding can do, says Laurie Winkelman about the dairy herd at Synergy Family Dairy. In the past …

Kikkoman supports soy research

Kikkoman supports soy research

WALWORTH, Wis. – Kikkoman Foods Inc. Foundation recently presented a $3 million gift to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The donation will…

Wisconsin DNA means farming

Wisconsin DNA means farming

OPINION  Agriculture continues to grow and evolve. Sixteen and twenty-four-row corn planters have largely replaced the old four- and six-row p…

Finnegan finds fine way to farm

Finnegan finds fine way to farm

AUSTIN, Minn. – Future generations are the best reason to take care of our soils, says Tom Finnegan of Austin. Finnegan and his family farm 50…