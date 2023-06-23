County nominations sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting nominations for county-committee members for elections that will occur later in the year. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency also is introducing a new geographic-information-system tool to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election processes for county-committee members who make decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally.
Nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in Farm Service Agency offices by Aug. 1. Agricultural producers may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee if they participate or cooperate in a USDA program; and reside in the local administrative area that’s open for election in 2023.
A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to the Farm Service Agency, even if they haven’t applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others. Qualifying organizations also may nominate candidates.
More than 7,700 members of the agricultural community nationwide serve on Farm Service Agency county committees. The committees are comprised of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Committee members make decisions regarding how the Farm Service Agency conducts disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price-support programs, county-office employment and other agricultural issues.
To be considered a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. Urban farmers should use an FSA-669-A-3 for urban-county committees. Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 6. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.
Financing featured
A publication titled Financing Sources for Food-Related Business features national and local finance opportunities that may be available to farmers and other food-related businesses. The directory features four types of funding sources.
• crowdfunding
• start-up accelerator
• miscellaneous
• federal government resources
Resources on writing grant and loan applications also is provided. Visit canr.msu.edu – search for “funding sources for food-related businesses” – for more information.
Sustainable research, education boosted
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested more than $46 million in the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. The program provides farmer-driven grants and education programs.
The 10-year awards are being made by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture in regional Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education-host institutions and the National Reporting, Coordinating and Communications Office.
Each region is guided by volunteer administrative councils that make grants and set regional priorities. The councils are comprised of farmers and ranchers, and representatives from universities, government, agribusiness and nonprofits. Technical reviewers, also volunteers, lend professional and practical experience to help councils evaluate project proposals.
The projects cover topics such as on-farm renewable energy, pest and weed management, pastured livestock and rotational grazing, no-till and conservation tillage, cover crops, high tunnel and session extension, crop rotations, marketing, sustainable communities, integrated systems, pollinators, local and regional food systems, and small ruminants. Visit nifa.usda.gov – search "SARE" for more information.
Animal-health preparedness funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is awarding $2.29 million through the National Animal Health Laboratory Network Farm Bill program to advance animal-health preparedness. The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for the program as part of an overall strategy to prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions.
The funding supports projects focused on increasing capacity for disease testing through stockpiling efforts, standardizing data management and increasing high-throughput testing with the addition of diagnostic-testing instruments and technical expertise in laboratories. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.