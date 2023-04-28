Communications, marketing director named
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative recently hired Sarah Sarbacker as director of communications and marketing. She’ll oversee and implement marketing, communications and public-relations efforts to promote services and programs that FarmFirst provides to members.
She previously was employed by Boviteq, a bovine in vitro-fertilization company and division of Semex. There she served as client-service supervisor for North America. She also has held positions with U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Compeer Financial, Minitube and Agri-View. Visit FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com for more information.
Nitrogen-optimization grants awarded
Twenty recipients are receiving grant funding through Wisconsin’s Commercial Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Program. The program was designed to encourage agricultural producers to develop innovative approaches to optimize application of commercial nitrogen for a duration of at least two growing seasons.
The selected producers must collaborate with a University of Wisconsin-System institution. Personnel from that institution will monitor the grant project on-site and conduct commercial-nitrogen-optimization field studies. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “commercial nitrogen optimization” for more information.
Area promotes farmland preservation
The Town of Grant Agricultural Enterprise Area promotes the preservation of the agricultural community. The area covers more than 31,000 acres in Dunn and Chippewa counties. It spans portions of the Auburn, Cooks Valley, Colfax, Grant, Sand Creek and Otter Creek municipalities.
Forested land makes up about half of the Town of Grant Agricultural Enterprise Area. Woodlands within the area covered by a forest-management plan and written by a certified planner are eligible to participate in the farmland-preservation program.
Farmers are using farmland-preservation agreements in the area along with incentives from the Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, a producer-led watershed-protection group. The goal is to reduce soil loss and sedimentation from moving into local bodies of water.
Dunn County hopes to expand the availability of eligible agricultural areas through additional certified farmland-preservation zoning districts in the townships, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Zoning can provide a tool for local authorities to implement practical land-use planning goals while providing landowners in areas zoned for farmland preservation the opportunity to participate in the program and claim tax credits.
Dunn County has three townships - Wilson, Grant, and Lucas - covered by a certified farmland-preservation zoning district. That includes one covered by the Agricultural Enterprise Area.
Contact Rick Ingli at ringli@co.dunn.wi.us or 715-232-1496 for questions about land located in the Town of Grant Agricultural Enterprise Area in Dunn County or to sign a farmland-preservation agreement.
Contact Lisa Richardson at lrichardson@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7920 for questions about land located in the Town of Grant Agricultural Enterprise Area in Chippewa County or to sign a farmland-preservation agreement. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for "Agricultural Enterprise Area" for more information.
USDA invests in processing
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $125 million in two new grant programs. The programs are expected to create more options for meat and poultry farmers through investment in independent, local meat- and poultry-processing projects that increase competition and enhance the resiliency of the food supply chain.
The grant programs – the Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program and the Local Meat Capacity Grant Program – are part of the broader $1 billion American Rescue Plan.
The USDA will provide as much as $50 million to improve tribal nations’ food and agricultural supply-chain resiliency by developing and expanding value-added infrastructure. That’s related to meat from indigenous animals such as bison, reindeer or salmon. The program will fund projects focused on expanding local capacity for the harvesting, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling or distribution of indigenous meats.
The Local Meat Capacity Grant program will provide as much as $75 million in grants to fund projects designed to build resilience in the meat and poultry supply chain. The program is expected to provide producers more local processing options and strengthen their market potential.
The program is targeted to support meat and poultry processors with smaller-scale projects. The goal is to increase processing availability and variety for local and regional livestock producers. The program’s grants will fund both expansion and equipment-only projects through a competitive grant process.
Applications for both grants will be accepted through July 19. Visit usda.gov/iag – search for “indigenous animals grant” – and ams.usda.gov – search for “local meat capacity grant” for more information.
Nutrient-management pact formed
The American Society of Agronomy recently formed a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service. The partnership is intended to expand conservation-technical-assistance capacity and efforts targeted at improving nutrient management.
The American Society of Agronomy and its International Certified Crop Adviser program will establish a framework enabling the organization to recommend individuals for the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s technical-service provider program. The program enables certified individuals outside of the agency to provide nutrient-management plans to producers and landowners. Visit agronomy.org and nrcs.usda.gov for more information.
Grassland-program signup open
Agricultural producers and private landowners can begin enrolling in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program. The application deadline is May 26. The program enables producers and landowners to continue grazing and haying practices while conserving grasslands, and promoting biodiversity and healthier soil.
More than 3.1 million acres were accepted into the 2022 Grassland Conservation Reserve Program. That record enrollment reflects the continued success and value of investments in voluntary, producer-led, working-lands conservation programs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated. Current participation in the program is 6.3 million acres, which is part of the 23 million acres enrolled in Conservation Reserve Program opportunities overall. Visit farmers.gov – "service center locator" for more information.