May is Beef Month; various activities are planned to showcase the powerful protein, including the third-annual Burgers & Buns Fun Run/Walk. It will be held in conjunction with Beef Fest, to be held May 20 at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Runners and other visitors will be able to visit the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during the day, said Kaitlyn Riley, director of communications and outreach for the Wisconsin Beef Council. The center is hosting Beef Fest which, in addition to the run-walk, will feature grilled hot dogs and burgers for sale.
Also featured will be a sausage-making demonstration by Wayne Lautsbaugh of Crescent Meats from Cadott, Wisconsin. He’ll show visitors how to season beef and stuff it into casings to make snack-stick sausages, hot dogs and summer sausage.
Rachel Gerbitz, director of sustainability communications and partnerships at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, will talk about the upcycling power of cattle. The Farm Bureau has partnered with the Wisconsin Beef Council since the beginning of the fun-run-walk.
Britt Meyers of Synergy Cooperative will be available to answer questions about beef nutrition and feedstuffs. A local brewing company will exhibit brewers grains that can be fed to cattle. Distillers grains also will be showcased.
“There will be plenty of hands-on learning,” Riley said.
All race participants can enter to win a free beef gift certificate by posting a pictures of their race experiences and tagging the Wisconsin Beef Council, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center on Facebook and Instagram. The finish line of the race and the awards ceremony will be held near the various activities so visitors can be part of all the action, she said.
The 2023 fun run will provide both in-person and virtual options. The first fun run in 2021 was solely virtual, due to lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 event was held both in-person and virtually. That in-person event drew 45 runners. Many of those runners belonged to running groups that the Wisconsin Beef Council targeted via social media, Riley said.
“Some of the runners used our run to prepare for the Green Bay Marathon,” she said. “It was a neat audience and it gave us an opportunity to connect with runners.”
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Feeding Wisconsin to provide beef for families in need. In the past few months the need for food support has dramatically increased, said Michelle Orge, president of the board of directors of Feeding Wisconsin.
“We’ve seen an increase after the recent end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments,” she said.
The organization’s partner food banks throughout Wisconsin have been reporting an increase of 30 percent to 45 percent in food requests since the end of the federal-emergency allotments. And some food banks have seen as many as two to three times the requests, she said.
“More than 7 percent of Wisconsinites face food insecurity,” she said. “And more than 12 percent of children in the state are affected by it.”
Feeding Wisconsin is the state association of the six regional Feeding America-affiliated food banks. The network provides food to about 1,000 local food programs in all 72 counties of the state. Together the network provided 86 million pounds of food to Wisconsinites in 2021, an increase of 75 percent from 2019.
Visit beeftips.com for details about Beef Fest and the Burgers and Buns Fun Run and for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.