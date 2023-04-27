The first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2023 were recently confirmed in North Dakota in a Mallard duck in McHenry County and in a commercial turkey flock in Dickey County.
“The primary carriers of avian influenza A are waterfowl, gulls, terns and shorebirds,” said Dr. Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University-Extension veterinarian and livestock-stewardship specialist. “Wild birds can be infected without showing symptoms of the infection. While waterfowl are the primary carriers, positive cases are being documented in predatory birds and mammals.”
The best way to reduce the potential for transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza is to reduce interaction between wildlife and domestic flocks.
“Wild birds and mammals, such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons, are transmission vectors to your domestic flocks,” Stokka said.
With wild birds and mammals testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, hunters, homeowners and landowners should be aware of what steps to take if they see sick or deceased wildlife, according to North Dakota State University-Extension specialists.
While the transmission rate from animals to humans is low, it is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be shared between species. Hunters participating in spring season should be aware of the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wildlife and use measures to prevent transmission to domestic poultry flocks. Sick wildlife may display neurological symptoms.
“Dogs are not at high risk to contract the virus,” Stokka said. “However there have been documented cases of dogs transmitting HPAI to domestic flocks. If your dog has interacted with wildlife, take measures to keep them away from poultry.
“One of the first clinical signs of HPAI is sudden unexplained death. Most HPAI cases are reporting a decline in water and feed consumption prior to the unexplained death.”
Decreased egg production and depression in layers may be another sign that birds are not feeling well. Purple or dry combs, being quieter than normal, frequent laying down and swelling around eyes are other symptoms birds may experience.
Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University-Extension livestock environmental-stewardship specialist, said, “Due to flooding in many parts of North Dakota, there is an increased potential of interaction between the virus and susceptible animals, such as backyard flocks. The HPAI virus can survive in water for extended periods, consequently flooding increases the risk of transmission to domestic birds.”
North Dakota State University-Extension specialists have developed tips for reducing transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
• If possible, keep poultry housed until the risk for transmission has decreased. Visit usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/sa_reports/ct_wildlife+damage+management+technical+series for non-lethal methods to deter wildlife.
• Reduce the attractiveness for wildlife to stop by cleaning up litter and spilled feed around domestic flock housing.
• If one comes into contact with or handles wildlife, change into clean clothes, wash hands and disinfect footwear prior to contact with domestic flocks.
• In the event producers need to handle or dispose of carcasses to reduce potential interactions, be sure to follow the appropriate procedures.
Tips exist to reduce transmission between domestic flocks.
• Keep distance. Restrict access to property and flock. Allow contact from people who care for birds but minimize visitors.
• Do not haul disease home. If producers have been near other poultry or bird owners, such as at feed stores, clean and disinfect car and truck tires. New birds should be kept separate from flock for at least 30 days.
• Do not borrow disease from neighbors. Do not share lawn and garden equipment, tools or bird supplies with neighbors or other flock owners.
Mary Keena, North Dakota State University-Extension livestock environmental management specialist, said, “The best defense against HPAI is having a biosecurity plan in place. It is your job as a flock owner to create a line of separation between your clean flock and the potential unclean issues that wildlife or visitors may bring.”
“Poultry testing positive for HPAI are prohibited by law from entering the marketplace,” said Meehan. “Poultry and poultry products are safe to eat, and proper handling and cooking is always advised.”
Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture for more information.
Kristin Harner is the director of agricultural communication at North Dakota State University. Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture for more information.