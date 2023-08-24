The Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction and naming of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker were held Aug. 10 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Each blue-ribbon entry from the dairy-products contest was sold during the auction, which raised $50,155 for student scholarships and dairy promotion at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Brian Crave of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo, Wisconsin, earned the title of Grand Master Cheesemaker with his winning entry of chocolate mascarpone. The entry scored 99.380 on a scale of 100 in the flavored-soft-cheese class. The fair’s grand-champion dairy products also were announced at the event.
• Grand champion butter – Royal Guernsey Creamery salted butter, made by Royal Guernsey Creamery of Columbus, Wisconsin
• Grand champion sour cream – Odyssey Sour Cream, made by Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe, Wisconsin
• Grand champion yogurt – Yodelay Pineapple Swiss Yogurt, made by Yodelay Yogurt of Madison, Wisconsin
• Grand champion milk – 2 percent fluid white milk made by Lamers Dairy of Appleton, Wisconsin
• Grand champion custard – Banana cream made by The Creamy Pig of Grafton, Wisconsin
Flavored Soft Cheese – chocolate mascarpone, 2 pounds
Made by Brian Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo, Wisconsin
Buyer – Rock River Laboratory
Price per pound – $800, total price – $1,600
Colby, Monterey Jack, 42 pounds
Made by Shawn Sadler, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Jim Falls, Wisconsin
Buyer – Nelson Jameson
Price per pound – $45, total price – $1,890
Blue-veined Cheese – Cheddar with sporadic blue veins, 10 pounds
Made by Team Roelli Cheese, Roelli Cheese Co., Shullsburg, Wisconsin
Buyer – CHR Hansen
Price per pound – $175, total price – $1,750
Reduced-Fat or Lite Cheese – Odyssey reduced-fat Feta, 12 pounds
Made by Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Wisconsin
Buyer – Wisconsin aging and grading cheese
Price per pound – $40, total price – $480
Flavored Sour Cream – French onion dip, 6 pounds
Made by Westby Cooperative Creamery, Westby, Wisconsin
Buyer – Saz’s
Price per pound – $200, total price – $1,200
Cold-pack Cheese, Cheese Food – spicy beer cold pack cheese, 12 pounds
Made by Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Wisconsin
Buyer – Wisconsin Aging and Grading Cheese
Price per pound – $225, total price – $2,700
Flavored Goat-milk Cheese – pumpkin goat cheese and natural goat milk cheese – and LaClare original goat cheese, 6 pounds total
Made by Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, Wisconsin
Buyer – Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese
Price per pound – $225, total price – $1,350
Flavored Yogurt – pineapple swiss yogurt, 5 pounds
Made by Yodelay Yogurt, Middleton, Wisconsin
Buyer – DRC Wisconsin Executive Advisors, David Carpenter
Price per pound – $100, total price – $500
Open Class for Semi-soft Cheese – Golden 2-4 months, American original – and smoked cheese – smoked Gouda, 36 pounds total
Made by Marieke Gouda Team, Holland’s Family Cheese, dba Marieke Gouda, Thorp, Wisconsin
Buyer – Nasonville Dairy Weber’s Farm Store
Price per pound – $95, total price – $3,420
Two percent fluid milk – white, 4 pounds
Made by Lamer’s Dairy, Appleton, Wisconsin
Buyer – Novak Cheese
Price per pound – $150, total price – $600
Feta, 18 pounds
Made by Nathan Forseth, Agropur, Weyauwega, Wisconsin
Buyer – Dairy Products Marketing
Price per pound – $100, total price – $1,800
Visit wsfdairypromo.org for more information.