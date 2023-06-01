Farms in the United States vary by many characteristics such as size, production scale and products they produce. But many agricultural policies are designed with a “one size fits all” approach.
To better understand farm diversity researchers at Pennsylvania State University analyzed U.S. farming counties. They found that counties could be grouped into six main categories or “clusters.” Counties could belong to the same cluster while geographically being a great distance apart.
Counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, for example, tend to have small, labor-intensive, high-value farms. They’re more characteristic of many counties on the West Coast than they are of counties much closer in western Pennsylvania.
That differs from the way the U.S. Department of Agriculture currently groups types of farms, which is by dividing the country into several geographic regions.
The Penn State analysis suggests that the U.S. farm sector is complex and heterogeneous, and that knowledge could help policymakers better identify and respond where agriculture is most impacted by economic changes, said David Abler, a professor of agricultural, environmental and regional economics and demography at Penn State.
“One example is that inflation has significantly driven up the cost of farm machinery and equipment, and higher interest rates have driven that cost up even further for farms financing new machinery and equipment through loans,” he said. “One cluster that our research identifies is highly mechanized farms. Using our findings policymakers can see which counties are in this cluster and, therefore, are most exposed to higher farm machinery and equipment costs.”
The researchers compiled data on 2,778 counties in 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. Data comprised information on 15 variables related to agriculture such as land, labor, machinery, buildings and utilities as well as sales generated by those resources.
The researchers then performed an analysis to group counties with similar production potentials or farm resources into different clusters that shared similar characteristics.
People are also reading…
“The goals of agricultural policies have evolved in the past few decades, incorporating economic, environmental, social and energy objectives,” Abler said. “Identifying farm-sector diversity using advanced methodologies, like the cluster analysis we used, is a vital input into policy analysis.”
The researchers found that farms could be sorted into six clusters. “Small farms” comprised 50 percent of all farming counties, with an average size of 269 acres. That average was smaller than the national average of 594 acres.
“Medium-sized farms” comprised 7 percent of the counties, with an average farm size significantly larger than the small farms.
“Large farms” comprised 5 percent of all counties, with significant levels of assets and land per farm but with lesser levels of assets per acre.
The “highly mechanized farm” cluster comprised 25 percent of all counties, with high values of land, buildings and machinery per farm but low levels of labor per farm.
“Small, labor-intensive, high-value farms” comprised 8 percent of all counties. Those farms had high values of labor and assets per farm but lesser values of land area per farm.
The “most productive farms” cluster consisted of 146 counties from 15 states. Those counties had greater levels of machinery and sales per farm, medium levels of land area per farm and lesser levels of labor per farm.
The findings provide insight into the diversity of agriculture across the country, which can increase understanding of the effects of different policies and programs on various types of farms, said Asif Rasool, a doctoral student in energy, environmental and food economics at Penn State.
“It’s critical for researchers, policymakers and citizens to understand how economic systems can change to enhance opportunity, minimize risk and respond to change in human and natural systems,” he said. “Our work contributes to the body of agricultural research needed to support economic and social well-being through better-informed agricultural policy decisions at the federal, state and local levels.”
The research was published in the journal Agriculture. Visit mdpi.com – search for “heterogeneity in US farms” – for more information.
Katie Bohn is a science and news writer for Pennsylvania State University.