Editor's note: The first part of this report was published in the May 11 issue of Agri-View.
March exports of U.S. pork were the largest since May 2021, according to data released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. They totaled 260,195 metric tons, increasing 17 percent year-over-year and the ninth-largest volume on record.
U.S. pork-export first-quarter highlights
• March pork exports to South Korea increased 26 percent from a year ago to 19,054 metric tons, with value increasing 14 percent to $58.6 million. That pushed the first-quarter volume 3 percent more than this past year’s pace at 45,059 metric tons, though value still saw a decrease of 7 percent to $143.4 million.
• After decreasing in recent years, pork exports to Australia – a key market for boneless hams and loins for further processing – have started to rebound in 2023. First-quarter exports climbed 26 percent from a year ago in both volume and value.
• Pork exports to Japan also increased in March, increasing 4 percent to 33,297 metric tons, though value was slightly less at $133.1 million. For the first quarter, exports to Japan trailed this past year’s pace by 1 percent in volume and 8 percent in value.
• Exports to China-Hong Kong continue to be at well more than year-ago levels, with first-quarter shipments seeing an increase of 29 percent to 134,881, while export value increased 26 percent to $352.2 million, mainly driven by the strong growth in variety meats.
• Demand for U.S. pork is also rebounding in Taiwan, where first-quarter shipments almost tripled the small volume posted a year ago, climbing 191 percent to 1,492 metric tons. Export value soared 275 percent to $5.5 million.
• While China-Hong Kong remains the biggest destination for U.S. pork-variety meat, first-quarter exports also increased significantly to Mexico, the Philippines, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Vietnam. First-quarter shipments totaled 147,338 metric tons, an increase of 37 percent from a year ago, while value increased 23 percent to $345.6 million.
• March pork-export value equated to $63.15 per head slaughtered, an increase of 15 percent from a year ago, while the first-quarter average increased 11 percent to $60.29. March exports accounted for 29.1 percent of total pork production and 25 percent for muscle cuts only. The first-quarter ratios were 28.2 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively, an increase of from 25.4 percent and 22.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
Visit www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics for more information.
To be continued ...
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.