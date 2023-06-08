March beef exports were the largest since October though less than this past year’s large volume, according to data released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Beef exports totaled 120,495 metric tons in March, a decrease of 5 percent from a year ago. Export value decreased 17 percent to $892.6 million, but both volume and value were the best in five months. Through the first quarter, beef exports saw a decrease of 8 percent year-over-year to 326,494 metric tons, valued at $2.35 billion.
March lamb-export volume less
March exports of U.S. lamb-muscle cuts totaled 218 metric tons, a decrease of 5 percent from a year ago. But export value still climbed 11 percent better to $1.4 million. First-quarter exports increased 35 percent to 664 metric tons, valued at $3.7 million. First-quarter lamb exports to Mexico were the largest since 2017, while exports also increased to the Netherlands Antilles, the Bahamas, Guatemala and Taiwan.
Visit www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics for more information.
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.