The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released April 25 the results of the May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates. That’s important because under the new Adverse Effect Wage Rate final rule that went into effect March 30, the Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates data is now the basis for the single-Standard Occupational Classification H-2A Adverse Effect Wage Rates, which are the wage rates paid to H2-A visa holders with specific jobs outside the primary farm occupations.
That’s true unless the six Standard-Occupational-Classification code Adverse Effect Wage Rate is more – and then it must be paid. In accordance with the final rule, the single-Standard-Occupational-Classification Adverse Effect Wage Rates based on the newly released Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates data will be announced in a Federal Register notice and become effective at or about July 1. The single-Standard-Occupational-Classification Occupational-Employment-and-Wage-Estimates-based Adverse Effect Wage Rates will apply from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
• The new methodology for single-Standard-Occupational-Classification Adverse Effect Wage Rates stipulates that wage rates will be set at the state level if a state-level Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates wage rate for a Standard-Occupational-Classification code is available.
• If a state-level Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates is not available, then the national wage rate for the Standard-Occupational-Classification code will be utilized to set the single-Standard-Occupational-Classification Adverse Effect Wage Rate.
According to fiscal-year 2022 disclosure data, of the 371,619 H-2A positions that were certified in fiscal-year 2022, there were 8,521 positions that fell outside the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group – those in six standard farm occupations – and thus would now have single-position Adverse Effect Wage Rate.
That’s how the U.S. Department of Labor justified the new methodology only impacting 2 percent of H-2A positions, though we discuss this faulty logic and explain the program in some detail in the Market Intel article “Adverse Effect Wage Rate Methodology Change a Blow to Growers.” Visit fb.org/market-intel and search for “AEWR” for more information.
But as is usually the case, the average occurrence of H-2A positions that fall outside the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group varies significantly from state to state.
• The fiscal-year 2022 disclosure data reveals that there are some states like Alaska, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming that didn’t have a single certified H-2A position that fell outside the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group.
• For another 13 states – Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Montana, New York, Maryland, California and Virginia – there were a handful of positions that were classified with Standard-Occupational-Classification codes outside of the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group. But the number of those positions relative to the total number of certified positions rounded down to 0 percent.
• For another 20 states, the share of Standard-Occupational-Classification codes outside of the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group rounded to 1 percent to 4 percent of the total number of certified positions.
• But, as shown in Figure 1, for 12 states the share of Standard-Occupational-Classification codes outside the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group accounted for 5 percent or more of total H-2A positions. The two states that stand out the most here are Iowa and South Dakota, where the share of Standard-Occupational-Classification codes outside of the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group accounted for 37 percent and 42 percent of total H-2A positions, respectively.
The role of Standard-Occupational-Classification codes outside of the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group was significant under the previous methodology in some states. But it’s likely the new methodology will lead to even more positions being given a Standard-Occupational-Classification code that will fall outside of the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate group. If one reads the job titles in the disclosure data, rather than just the Standard-Occupational-Classification title for requested positions, it becomes clear that many more positions would be classified with a Standard-Occupational-Classification code that would warrant an individual-position Adverse Effect Wage Rate under the new rule.
For example, in one application, certified positions were given the Standard-Occupational-Classification code 45-2091-Standard Occupational Classification title: Agricultural Equipment Operators – but the job title is “Farm Worker-Grain Hauler.” It’s likely these positions would receive a different Standard Occupational Classification code under the new rule. Likely Standard Occupational Classification codes for these positions might be 53-3032-Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers or 53-3033-Light Truck Drivers, depending on the type of vehicle being driven. Visit www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_stru.htm for more information.
People are also reading…
Beyond reading job titles in the disclosure data, it’s also pertinent to put oneself in the shoes of a grower completing an H-2A application. How many growers consider driving a truck – either light or heavy tractor-trailer – to be part of an agricultural-equipment operator’s job and thus would expect to see those positions reclassified into single-Standard-Occupational-Classification Adverse Effect Wage Rate positions? Seven percent of all H-2A positions across the United States in fiscal-year 2022 were classified as ag-equipment-operator positions – Standard Occupational Classification 53-2091. But the percentage of positions currently classified as ag-equipment operator varies significantly from state to state.
In Figure 2 it can be observed that in fiscal-year 2022 the share ranged from 0 percent in 10 states to 69 percent in Kansas. The best part is growers won’t know how their positions are classified until they receive an application determination – and they have little recourse for challenging the Standard Occupational Classification code selected by the reviewer.
How big of a deal would that be? Well, for example, in Kansas the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate in calendar-year 2023 is $17.33. The recently released May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates wage data for Kansas reveals that the individual Adverse Effect Wage Rates for July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024, for Standard Occupational Classification 53-3032-Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers will be $24.84 – and for 53-3033-Light Truck Drivers will be $20.63.
The difference between the six-Standard-Occupational-Classification-code Adverse Effect Wage Rate and the individual Adverse Effect Wage Rates is
• a 43 percent increase for Standard Occupational Classification 53-3032-Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers, and
• a 19 percent increase for Standard-Occupational-Classification 53-3033-Light Truck Drivers.
Visit www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrcst.htm to see each state’s wage rates.
This author has on many occasions complained that the Office of Foreign Labor Certification has not published an annual report since fiscal-year 2016. That was the primary tool to learn more about H-2A usage in all 50 states. But I recently discovered the following notice on the Office of Foreign Labor Certification website.
“In order to promote more-efficient use of limited resources, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification is discontinuing the publication of our Annual Report. The Office of Foreign Labor Certification will continue to publish and publicly release program data on our website through our quarterly released Selected Statistics and Disclosure Data reports.”
While the annual reports were more user-friendly, it’s welcome that the disclosure-data reports allow us to know more about H-2A usage across the United States. We will go into more detail in subsequent Market Intel articles about the number of certified positions in each state through the years. But a summary of the fiscal-year 2022 disclosure data reveals that, indeed, the H-2A program is utilized in every state, as depicted in Figure 3.
Summary
The release of the May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates data begins to help growers who utilize the H-2A program more fully understand what their wage outlays will be for the second half of calendar-year 2023, if they have already received an approved application. But for growers who have outstanding applications, knowing the Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates wage data is only part of the picture. They can now focus solely on worrying about how their positions will be classified, knowing that opaque determination will have significant implications on their total wage outlays.
Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.
Veronica Nigh is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.