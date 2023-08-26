My wife, Jo Perry-Sumwalt, and I celebrated a recent date night at the Wisconsin State Fair. We discovered there was bacon, bacon and more bacon – deep-fried bacon-wrapped tater tots on a stick as well as on the hoof in the swine barn.
Six degrees of separation is a thing at the fair; everyone at the fair is connected in some way. I always meet someone I know or who knows someone I know.
When we walked into the sheep barn the first sheep we saw were being shown by Bryndalyn Kanable from Richland County, Wisconsin – where Jo and I both grew up. Bryn’s Katahdin Hair Sheep are bred for their meat. They don’t have wool. Bryn’s grandfather Brad McCauley went to Kickapoo High School in Viola, Wisconsin, with Jo. And Bryn’s grandmother Ginger McCauley is someone I knew from church-youth fellowship and Richland County 4-H back in the day. Ginger and Brad McCauley live on a farm near Viola. Ginger McCauley plays the piano at the Viola United Methodist Church – where Jo and I were married 48 years ago. Yes it’s a small world.
We didn’t meet any people we knew at our next stop at the Poultry and Rabbit Palace. But there were some chickens that no doubt were descended from the angry bantam rooster that chased me around the barn yard when I was 5 years old. To this day I quiver whenever I see a Kentucky Fried Chicken sign.
Then it was on to the Livestock Barn, where we came upon a small herd of cattle from Marquette County, Wisconsin – where I pastored a church for eight years. Megan Hockerman and Amy Strutz, a couple of devoted 4-H moms, introduced me to their children Kayden Hockerman and Isabell Nelson, as well as to Sawyer Stegmann. They’re all members of the Westfield High School FFA.
The kids were happy to pose for pictures with their large and magnificent animals. Sawyer’s 1,285-pound Angus steer named Parker finished fourth in the live-performance-steer class. Kayden’s Angus performance steer, Fritz, placed third overall. Isabell’s 1,213-pound crossbred steer Tanker won the blue ribbon in his class. Isabell is president of the Springfield Fan Runners 4-H club. Tanker is president of nothing but is greatly regarded in the barnyard back home in Marquette County.
I learned that Kayden’s mom, Megan Hockerman nee Lewis, grew up not far from my home farm in Richland County. She said my cousin Duane Sumwalt mentored her in raising and showing rabbits. She bought her rabbit food from my cousin Chet Sumwalt at his “famous” Chet’s Seed & Feed store on Orange Street in Richland Center, Wisconsin. His store, now known as Chet’s Feed N’ Such since Chet retired, is just a couple of blocks from where I once worked for my uncle Theron Long in his Dairy Herd Improvement Association milk-testing lab. Small world!
Jo and I were hungry by that time so the next stop was the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, our favorite place to eat at the State Fair. We split our usual roast-bison sandwich from the Lagniappe Brasserie folks of New Berlin, Wisconsin. Their shop is near Our Lord’s United Methodist Church, where we served for six years. We bought some Funny Farm deep-chocolate goat-milk ice cream for me from Diddles Dairy of Fremont, Wisconsin, as well as a cherry slush for Jo from the Door County Cherries booth.
And then we absolutely needed to get honey sticks for the road from Kaelyn Sumner, the charming 2023 Wisconsin Honey Queen; she hails from Cecil, Wisconsin. She’s a junior at Kansas State University, majoring in agricultural education. She works as a welder in Bonduel, Wisconsin, during the summer – when she is not honey-queening.
On the way to the car we stopped by the Exposition Center, to visit the Jonathan’s Portraits booth to see our longtime friend and favorite photographer Jon Roob. We picked up a family photo he took for us recently. He and his late father, Walter Roob, have been vendors at the State Fair for 50 years. We have known the whole Roob family since 1994, when I started as pastor at the Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Our former governor and my old friend Tommy Thompson was also at the fair, shaking hands with everyone and walking around looking up at the Tommy Thompson Youth building that’s named for him.
Those friendship connections are the best part of the State Fair.
The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair is to be held Aug. 1-11 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wistatefair.com for more information.
John Sumwalt, a retired pastor, is an old farm kid and former 4-H Club president from Richland County, Wisconsin. He and his wife, Jo, now live in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Contact johnsumwalt@gmail.com or 414-339-0676 to reach him.