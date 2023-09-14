Inflated commodity prices led to record levels of net farm income in 2022 despite a large increase in production expenses. In 2023 and 2024, reduced prices for many commodities contribute to projected declines in net farm income. But farm income remains good by historical standards, even after correcting for inflation.
This report utilizes commodity supply, demand and price projections from the “FAPRI-MU August 2023 baseline update;" visit www.fapri.missouri.edu for more information. Historical data are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and include the revision to farm-income accounts released Aug. 31, 2023, by the USDA’s Economic Research Service. The Economic Research Service reduced its previous estimates of 2022 farm expenses and increased its estimates of farm receipts, resulting in the revised estimate that net farm income reached a record $183 billion in 2022. The baseline estimates reflect policies in place in late August 2023. Provisions of the 2018 farm bill are assumed to be extended when they would otherwise expire in the months ahead.
• Projected net farm income in 2023 is $143 billion, a sharp reduction from the 2022 record but slightly more than the 2021 level in nominal terms. After correcting for inflation, real net farm income in 2023 is less than the 2021 level, but more than the levels of every year between 2014 and 2020.
• Crop and livestock receipts both decline in 2023 because of reduced prices for a range of agricultural commodities. An important exception is cattle, where drought has resulted in reduced inventories and sharply inflated prices for fed and feeder cattle.
• After increasing 15 percent in 2022, farm-production expenses increase by 5 percent in 2023. Increased interest expenses and increased costs for purchased livestock account for most of the increase in 2023 expenses.
• Government payments decline again in 2023 and are less than a third of what they were in the record year of 2020.
• The projected decline in net farm income is smaller in 2023 than the expected decrease in net cash income. The latter is a cash-flow measure, which considers current receipts and expenses but excludes depreciation and changes in the value of inventories.
• The projections of 2023 net farm income are similar to those by the Economic Research Service in its August report. But University of Missouri-Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute estimates of several line items differ. For example the institute projects smaller 2023 feed costs than the USDA, but greater purchased-livestock expenses.
• In 2024, further reductions in crop prices result in reduced projected crop and total cash receipts. Reduced costs for feed and fertilizer outweigh increases in several other categories of production costs, so total farm-production expenses also decline in 2024. The net result of those and other changes is a modest decline in net farm income.
• Projected net farm income is relatively stable in nominal terms from 2024 through 2027, as small changes in receipts and expenses largely offset each other. But given the effects of inflation, real net farm income declines each year.
• Increased land values contribute to a 6 percent increase in farm-asset values in 2023. Slower projected growth in land values results in relatively flat projected farm-asset values for the next several years. Farm debt increases at a modest pace, resulting in a slight increase in the farm debt-to-asset ratio, from 12.9 percent in 2022 to 13.7 percent in 2028. In contrast to the 2023 institute baseline prepared earlier this year, those estimates do not consider market uncertainty. Small proportional changes in market receipts or production expenses can dramatically change the outlook for net income.
